Amanpour and Company

August 8, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7029 | 55m 47s

Former NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller discusses the latest in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Journalists Emily Glazer and Nicholas Thompson explain Elon Musk's concerning comments on racist riots blossoming in the UK. Harvard professor Raj Chetty on his new study about access to opportunity in the US. Sports reporter Christine Brennan gives an update on the Paris Olympics.

Aired: 08/07/24
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 7, 2024
Rep. Brendan Boyle; Jeremy Diamond; Jake Sullivan; Will Carter; Yusra Mardini
Episode: S2024 E7028 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 6, 2024
Geoff Duncan; Nish Kumar; Coco Khan; Betsey Stevenson; Edward Wong
Episode: S2024 E7027 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 5, 2024
Mujib Mashal; Muhammad Yunus; Ehud Barak; Anne Applebaum
Episode: S2024 E7026 | 55:47
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
August 2, 2024
Bakari Sellers; Elaina Plott Calabro; Evan Williams; Tracie Keesee
Episode: S2024 E7025 | 55:20
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
August 1, 2024
Mikhail Zygar; Yuval Green; Waleed Shahid
Episode: S2024 E7024 | 55:32
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 31, 2024
Nick Walsh and Ivan Watson; Ronen Bergman; Colin Clarke; Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Tamir Hayman
Episode: S2024 E7023 | 55:48
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 30, 2024
Dr. Mark Perlmutter and Dr. Feroze Sidhwa; Ben Wedeman; Kim Ghattas; Nina Jankowicz
Episode: S2024 E7022 | 55:48
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 29, 2024
Ben Wedeman; Naftali Bennett; Alexandra Winkler; Mary Ziegler; Cassie Chambers Armstrong
Episode: S2024 E7021 | 55:48
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 26, 2024
Richard Haass; Ross Kauffman and Ashlee Vance; Evan Osnos
Episode: S2024 E7020 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 25, 2024
Andy Murray; Amélie Oudéa-Castéra; Michael Waters
Episode: S2024 E7019 | 55:49