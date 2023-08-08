Extra
Revisit 1970s Boston, when court-mandated school integration unleashed racial unrest.
Great Performances presents the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s summer night concert.
Elīna Garanča Sings the Habanera with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.
The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra performs a section of “Of A Spring Morning”
Conductor Marin Alsop discusses the history behind Leonard Bernstein's "Kaddish."
Actor Jaye Ladymore performs a section of Bernstein's "Kaddish" as the Speaker.
Soprano Janai Brugger performs a section of Leonard Bernstein's "Kaddish."
Great Performances presents Leonard Bernstein’s Kaddish symphony.
Steve Martin discusses how David Geffen found Hollywood success through his friendships.
August 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Chris Christie; Gillian Slovo; James McBride
Yevgeniya Gaber; Craig Martell; Donovan Ramsey; Boas Kragtwijk
Sarah Longwell; Sasha Joelle Achilli and Farnaz Fassihi; Nic Robertson; Joshua Yaffa
Andrei Kelin; Mstyslav Chernov; Grayson Perry
Jessica Roth; Joe Neguse; Joe Walsh; Dr. Chavi Eve Karkowsky
Alexander Gabuev & Karin von Hippel; Patrick Gaspard; Kamissa Camara; Lena Andrews
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi; Lawrence Freedman; Petteri Taalas; Haenyeo women of Jeju Island
Anne Applebaum; 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winners; Lina Khan; Jonathan Kanter; Nicola Benedet
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Robert Service; Nadia Murad; Miles Taylor; Brandi Chastain; Lianne Sanderson