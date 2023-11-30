© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 1, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6110 | 55m 57s

Former White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy on the importance of this year’s COP. Correspondent Oren Liebermann reports on the Israel Gaza conflict from Tel Aviv. Azam Ahmed on his new book "Fear Is Just a Word." Reed Abelson and Jordan Rau on their New York Times series, “Dying Broke." 18-year-old banjo virtuoso Nora Brown on her latest EP, “Lady of the Lake."

Aired: 11/30/23
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
November 30, 2023
Walter Isaacson; Margaret Hoover; John Avlon; Youmna ElSayed
Episode: S2023 E6109 | 55:38
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
November 29, 2023
Khaled Elgindy; Patricia Scotland; Phil Weiser; Tom Nichols
Episode: S2023 E6108 | 55:57
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
November 28, 2023
Ruth Halperin-Kaddari; Sarah Hendriks; Omer Benjakob; Colman Domingo; James Fallows
Episode: S2023 E6107 | 55:23
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2023
Eyal Nouri; Ayelet Gundar-Goshen; Nathan Thrall; Roxane Gay; Paul Lynch
Episode: S2023 E6106 | 55:39
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
November 22, 2023
Gershon Baskin; Luis Moreno Ocampo; Roger Ross Williams
Episode: S2023 E6103 | 55:56
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2023
Martin Griffiths; Daniel Lombroso & Nina Gottlieb; Jon Batiste & Matthew Heineman
Episode: S2023 E6102 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2023
Ehud Barak; Paul Caruana Galizia; Nora Benavidez
Episode: S2023 E6101 | 55:45
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
November 23, 2020
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Episode: S2023 E6104 | 55:28
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
November 24, 2023
Walter Isaacson; Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera; Susan Glasser
Episode: S2023 E6105 | 55:43
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
November 17, 2023
Kaja Kallas; Susan Glasser; Stephanie Land
Episode: S2023 E6100 | 55:41