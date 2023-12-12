© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 13, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6118 | 55m 46s

Climate change expert Nicholas Stern on the new global climate deal out of COP28. Middle East expert Fawaz Gerges on the Israel-Gaza conflict. In Texas, Kate Cox has tried to win a legal exception to her state’s abortion ban. Attorney Molly Duane joins the show. GOP strategist Liz Mair on her piece, ""Republicans Are Finding Out That ‘Pro-Life’ Means a Lot of Things to a Lot of People."

Aired: 12/12/23
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
December 12, 2023
Ben Hodges; Maria Pevchikh; Marina Abramović; Rabbi David Wolpe
Episode: S2023 E6117 | 55:56
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 11, 2023
Merav Michaeli; Nasser Al-Kidwa; Jeffrey Goldberg; John Williams and Anne-Sophie Mutter
Episode: S2023 E6116 | 55:46
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 8, 2023
Dylan Collins; Erel Margalit; Mariam Almheiri; Tom Vilsack; Kori Schake
Episode: S2023 E6115 | 55:37
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 7, 2023
Alexander Kamyshin; Mstyslav Chernov; Jacob Collier; Michael Powell
Episode: S2023 E6114 | 55:46
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
December 6, 2023
Robi Damelin; Tom Hanks; Christopher Riley; Jill Lepore
Episode: S2023 E6113 | 55:35
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
December 5, 2023
Tim Alberta; Ben Wedeman; Ronen Bergman; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2023 E6112 | 55:26
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
December 4, 2023
Josh Paul; Rana Salman; May Pundak; Arelis Hernández; Aria Mia Loberti
Episode: S2023 E6111 | 55:56
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
December 1, 2023
Gina McCarthy; Oren Liebermann; Azam Ahmed; Reed Abelson and Jordan Rau; Nora Brown
Episode: S2023 E6110 | 55:57
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
November 30, 2023
Walter Isaacson; Margaret Hoover; John Avlon; Youmna ElSayed
Episode: S2023 E6109 | 55:38
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
November 29, 2023
Khaled Elgindy; Patricia Scotland; Phil Weiser; Tom Nichols
Episode: S2023 E6108 | 55:57