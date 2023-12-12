December 13, 2023

Climate change expert Nicholas Stern on the new global climate deal out of COP28. Middle East expert Fawaz Gerges on the Israel-Gaza conflict. In Texas, Kate Cox has tried to win a legal exception to her state’s abortion ban. Attorney Molly Duane joins the show. GOP strategist Liz Mair on her piece, ""Republicans Are Finding Out That ‘Pro-Life’ Means a Lot of Things to a Lot of People."