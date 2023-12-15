© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 18, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6121 | 55m 40s

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on the major climate decision to come out of the U.N. climate summit in Dubai. Rabbi Sharon Brous grapples with calls for the IDF to exercise restraint in Gaza and the rise of antisemitism outside of Israel as a result of this war. From Donald Trump to abortion pill access, legal scholar Stephen Vladeck discusses news from the Supreme Court.

Aired: 12/17/23
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
December 15, 2023
Ksenia Svetlova and Nivine Sandouka; Gael Garcia Bernal; Samuel Oakford and Shane Harris
Episode: S2023 E6120 | 55:56
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
December 14, 2023
Magen Inon; Hamze Awawde; Alok Sharma; Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter
Episode: S2023 E6119 | 55:32
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 13, 2023
Nicholas Stern; Fawaz Gerges; Molly Duane; Liz Mair
Episode: S2023 E6118 | 55:46
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
December 12, 2023
Ben Hodges; Maria Pevchikh; Marina Abramović; Rabbi David Wolpe
Episode: S2023 E6117 | 55:56
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 11, 2023
Merav Michaeli; Nasser Al-Kidwa; Jeffrey Goldberg; John Williams and Anne-Sophie Mutter
Episode: S2023 E6116 | 55:46
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 8, 2023
Dylan Collins; Erel Margalit; Mariam Almheiri; Tom Vilsack; Kori Schake
Episode: S2023 E6115 | 55:37
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 7, 2023
Alexander Kamyshin; Mstyslav Chernov; Jacob Collier; Michael Powell
Episode: S2023 E6114 | 55:46
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
December 6, 2023
Robi Damelin; Tom Hanks; Christopher Riley; Jill Lepore
Episode: S2023 E6113 | 55:35
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
December 5, 2023
Tim Alberta; Ben Wedeman; Ronen Bergman; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2023 E6112 | 55:26
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
December 4, 2023
Josh Paul; Rana Salman; May Pundak; Arelis Hernández; Aria Mia Loberti
Episode: S2023 E6111 | 55:56