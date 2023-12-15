December 18, 2023

Extra
Miami's Liberty City public housing projects become ground zero for climate gentrification
Were trees intentionally planted to exclude and segregate a Black neighborhood?
Appraisal: Beatrice Wood Group, ca. 1970
Appraisal: Lucien Hirtz Enamel & Gold Brooch, ca. 1910
Appraisal: Atomi Gyokushi Scroll Painting, ca. 1880
Appraisal: Harry Karstens First Ascent Denali Ice Axe, ca. 1913
Appraisal: Micah Williams Pastel Portrait, ca. 1835
Appraisal: Trans-Alaska Pipeline Steel Maps, ca. 1977
Appraisal: 1962 Cassius Clay Group
Appraisal: Paul Revere Jr. Silver Tablespoon, ca. 1785
Ksenia Svetlova and Nivine Sandouka; Gael Garcia Bernal; Samuel Oakford and Shane Harris
Magen Inon; Hamze Awawde; Alok Sharma; Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter
Nicholas Stern; Fawaz Gerges; Molly Duane; Liz Mair
Ben Hodges; Maria Pevchikh; Marina Abramović; Rabbi David Wolpe
Merav Michaeli; Nasser Al-Kidwa; Jeffrey Goldberg; John Williams and Anne-Sophie Mutter
Dylan Collins; Erel Margalit; Mariam Almheiri; Tom Vilsack; Kori Schake
Alexander Kamyshin; Mstyslav Chernov; Jacob Collier; Michael Powell
Robi Damelin; Tom Hanks; Christopher Riley; Jill Lepore
Tim Alberta; Ben Wedeman; Ronen Bergman; Nicholas Kristof
Josh Paul; Rana Salman; May Pundak; Arelis Hernández; Aria Mia Loberti