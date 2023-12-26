© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 20, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6123 | 55m 36s

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the Russia-Ukraine war. Mirjana Spoljaric recently returned from a visit to Gaza and Israel, and calls the ongoing war the world’s “moral failure." Actor Adam Driver on making "Ferrari" and what he draws on from his own life. "How to Know a Person" author David Brooks on what it means to practice empathy in an increasingly lonely world.

Aired: 12/19/23
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2023
Chris Christie; Gillian Slovo; James McBride
Episode: S2023 E6127 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 25, 2023
Gina McCarthy; Sally Hayden; Chris Bryant; Toshi Yoshihara
Episode: S2023 E6126 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 27, 2023
Jared Genser; Kylie Atwood; Jason Rezaian and Ali Vaez; Ravish Kumar and Vinay Shukla
Episode: S2023 E6128 | 55:43
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
January 1, 2024
Report from Evin Prison; Gloria Browne-Marshall; Heather Cox Richardson; Herb Alpert
Episode: S2023 E6131 | 55:59
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
December 28, 2023
Anwar Ibrahim; Ann Patchett; Loren Grush
Episode: S2023 E6129 | 55:15
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
December 29, 2023
Patty Murray; Jane Harman; Matthew Bryza; Gordon Fairclough; Ali Zaidi
Episode: S2023 E6130 | 55:21
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
December 19, 2023
Mark Regev; Tom Standage; Jonathan Brent
Episode: S2023 E6122 | 55:20
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
December 18, 2023
John Kerry; Rabbi Sharon Brous; Stephen Vladeck
Episode: S2023 E6121 | 55:40
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
December 15, 2023
Ksenia Svetlova and Nivine Sandouka; Gael Garcia Bernal; Samuel Oakford and Shane Harris
Episode: S2023 E6120 | 55:56
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
December 14, 2023
Magen Inon; Hamze Awawde; Alok Sharma; Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter
Episode: S2023 E6119 | 55:32