Amanpour and Company

December 21, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6124 | 55m 43s

Nick Paton Walsh reports from the frontlines in Ukraine. Former NSC official and Russia expert Fiona Hill offers insight into Russia's current position. Staff writer for The New Yorker Masha Gessen on the backlash they faced after comparing Gaza to Nazi-era ghettos. Nisha Pahuja and Dev Patel talk about their new documentary "To Kill a Tiger" about sexual violence against women in India.

Aired: 12/20/23
Extra
Watch 0:30
NOVA
When Whales Could Walk Preview
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
Preview: S51 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Razing Liberty Square
Miami's Liberty City public housing projects become ground zero for climate gentrification
Preview: S25 E9 | 0:30
Watch 1:26
American Experience
Trailer | Nazi Town, USA
The story of the German American Bund, a pro-Nazi group active across the US in the 1930s.
Preview: S36 E1 | 1:26
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Racist Trees
Were trees intentionally planted to exclude and segregate a Black neighborhood?
Preview: S25 E8 | 0:30
Watch 3:37
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Folk Art Root Table, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Folk Art Root Table, ca. 1900
Clip: S28 E2 | 3:37
Watch 3:10
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Micah Williams Pastel Portrait, ca. 1835
Appraisal: Micah Williams Pastel Portrait, ca. 1835
Clip: S28 E2 | 3:10
Watch 1:03
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Trans-Alaska Pipeline Steel Maps, ca. 1977
Appraisal: Trans-Alaska Pipeline Steel Maps, ca. 1977
Clip: S28 E2 | 1:03
Watch 2:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Beatrice Wood Group, ca. 1970
Appraisal: Beatrice Wood Group, ca. 1970
Clip: S28 E2 | 2:20
Watch 1:48
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Atomi Gyokushi Scroll Painting, ca. 1880
Appraisal: Atomi Gyokushi Scroll Painting, ca. 1880
Clip: S28 E2 | 1:48
Watch 3:12
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Lucien Hirtz Enamel & Gold Brooch, ca. 1910
Appraisal: Lucien Hirtz Enamel & Gold Brooch, ca. 1910
Clip: S28 E2 | 3:12
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2023
Chris Christie; Gillian Slovo; James McBride
Episode: S2023 E6127 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 25, 2023
Gina McCarthy; Sally Hayden; Chris Bryant; Toshi Yoshihara
Episode: S2023 E6126 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 27, 2023
Jared Genser; Kylie Atwood; Jason Rezaian and Ali Vaez; Ravish Kumar and Vinay Shukla
Episode: S2023 E6128 | 55:43
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
January 1, 2024
Report from Evin Prison; Gloria Browne-Marshall; Heather Cox Richardson; Herb Alpert
Episode: S2023 E6131 | 55:59
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
December 28, 2023
Anwar Ibrahim; Ann Patchett; Loren Grush
Episode: S2023 E6129 | 55:15
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
December 29, 2023
Patty Murray; Jane Harman; Matthew Bryza; Gordon Fairclough; Ali Zaidi
Episode: S2023 E6130 | 55:21
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
December 20, 2023
Jens Stoltenberg; Mirjana Spoljaric; Adam Driver; David Brooks
Episode: S2023 E6123 | 55:36
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
December 19, 2023
Mark Regev; Tom Standage; Jonathan Brent
Episode: S2023 E6122 | 55:20
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
December 18, 2023
John Kerry; Rabbi Sharon Brous; Stephen Vladeck
Episode: S2023 E6121 | 55:40
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
December 15, 2023
Ksenia Svetlova and Nivine Sandouka; Gael Garcia Bernal; Samuel Oakford and Shane Harris
Episode: S2023 E6120 | 55:56