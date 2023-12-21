December 22, 2023

Dr. Ayelet Levy Shachar’s daughter Naama is still held hostage by Hamas. She joins the show. Rev. James Martin talks to Bianna Golodryga about giving one of the first same-sex blessings in the U.S. Renée Fleming on being awarded the prestigious 2023 Kennedy Center Honor. In 2019, pianist Lang Lang joined Christiane to discuss his latest record. We revisit the conversation.