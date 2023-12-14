© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 15, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6120 | 55m 56s

Nivine Sandouka, regional chief of staff with the Alliance for Middle East Peace, and former Knesset member Ksenia Svetlova, who leads an organization which is a member of Nivine’s alliance, join the show. Actor Gael García Bernal on his new film "Cassandro" about a gay Mexican wrestler. Washington Post reporters Samuel Oakford and Shane Harris on the new Frontline documentary "The Discord Leaks."

Aired: 12/14/23
