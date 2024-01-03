December 25, 2024

Award-winning actress Kate Winslet on portraying photojournalist Lee Miller in the film "Lee." Sonia Purnell explores the life and legacy of Pamela Harriman in her book "Kingmaker." Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy discuss their documentary about Furstenberg's life. Christiane sits with The Metropolitan Opera’s first-ever Ukrainian maestro Oksana Lyniv.