Amanpour and Company

December 25, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7128 | 55m 46s

Award-winning actress Kate Winslet on portraying photojournalist Lee Miller in the film "Lee." Sonia Purnell explores the life and legacy of Pamela Harriman in her book "Kingmaker." Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy discuss their documentary about Furstenberg's life. Christiane sits with The Metropolitan Opera’s first-ever Ukrainian maestro Oksana Lyniv.

Aired: 12/24/24 | Expires: 01/25/25
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
January 3, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2025 E7135 | 55:41
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2025
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Episode: S2025 E7134 | 55:28
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 1, 2025
John Legend, Jodie Foster & Kali Reis, Terence Blanchard
Episode: S2025 E7133 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 31, 2024
Tom Hanks, Andy Murray, Jonathan Glazer
Episode: S2024 E7132 | 55:47
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
December 30, 2024
Queen Rania al Abdullah; Steve Coll; Rex Chapman
Episode: S2024 E7131 | 55:53
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
December 27, 2024
Mona Fawaz; Leah Stokes; Bob Inglis; Meryl Streep; Fawzia Koofi; Habiba Sarabi; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2024 E7130 | 55:27
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2024
George Packer; Leah Stokes; Michael Mann; Abrahm Lustgarten
Episode: S2024 E7129 | 55:47
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
December 24, 2024
Afua Hirsch; Peter Frankopan; Ben Macintyre; Chris Evert; Martina Navratilova; Bill Weir
Episode: S2024 E7127 | 55:32
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
December 23, 2024
Siamak Namazi; Simon Harris; Timothy Snyder
Episode: S2024 E7126 | 55:26
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
December 20, 2024
Norman Ornstein; Mouaz Moustafa; Charlie Warzel; Edward Berger
Episode: S2024 E7125 | 55:29