December 29, 2023

Sen. Patty Murray and fmr. Rep. Jane Harman reflect on the life and legacy of Dianne Feinstein. Matthew Bryza, fmr. US ambassador to Azerbaijan, discusses the takeover of the Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan. Gordon Fairclough of The WSJ on the struggle to free his fellow reporter Evan Gershkovich. National climate advisor Ali Zaidi on the US's plans to combat climate change.