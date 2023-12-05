© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 6, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6113 | 55m 35s

Israeli peace activist Robi Damelin whose son was killed in 2002 by a Palestinian sniper, discusses the need for an end to the cycle of violence in the region. Tom Hanks and Christopher Riley on their new documentary experience "Moonwalkers" about the Apollo space program. Journalist Jill Lepore explains what the trial of Jefferson Davis can teach us about the legal cases against Donald Trump.

Aired: 12/05/23
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
December 5, 2023
Tim Alberta; Ben Wedeman; Ronen Bergman; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2023 E6112 | 55:26
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
December 4, 2023
Josh Paul; Rana Salman; May Pundak; Arelis Hernández; Aria Mia Loberti
Episode: S2023 E6111 | 55:56
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
December 1, 2023
Gina McCarthy; Oren Liebermann; Azam Ahmed; Reed Abelson and Jordan Rau; Nora Brown
Episode: S2023 E6110 | 55:57
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
November 30, 2023
Walter Isaacson; Margaret Hoover; John Avlon; Youmna ElSayed
Episode: S2023 E6109 | 55:38
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
November 29, 2023
Khaled Elgindy; Patricia Scotland; Phil Weiser; Tom Nichols
Episode: S2023 E6108 | 55:57
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
November 28, 2023
Ruth Halperin-Kaddari; Sarah Hendriks; Omer Benjakob; Colman Domingo; James Fallows
Episode: S2023 E6107 | 55:23
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2023
Eyal Nouri; Ayelet Gundar-Goshen; Nathan Thrall; Roxane Gay; Paul Lynch
Episode: S2023 E6106 | 55:39
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
November 22, 2023
Gershon Baskin; Luis Moreno Ocampo; Roger Ross Williams
Episode: S2023 E6103 | 55:56
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2023
Martin Griffiths; Daniel Lombroso & Nina Gottlieb; Jon Batiste & Matthew Heineman
Episode: S2023 E6102 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2023
Ehud Barak; Paul Caruana Galizia; Nora Benavidez
Episode: S2023 E6101 | 55:45