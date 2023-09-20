September 19, 2023

Extra
The company of New York City Ballet perform "Square Dance."
The company of New York City Ballet perform "The Times Are Racing."
Laughter, love, and a little bit of chaos.
See how life made the leap to land, turning a barren landscape into a lush, green world.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
A Tasmanian man befriends a platypus while protecting the species from urban development.
Her grandmother’s hands shaped her.
How did life survive on a planet covered in ice from pole to pole?
Appraisal: Converted Van Cleef & Arpels Brooch, ca. 1925
Appraisal: Rhode Island Highboy Base, ca. 1750
Babak Namazi; Prime Minister Al-Thani; Al Gore; Vivian Balakrishnan; Billie Jean King
John Kirby; Jared Genser; António Guterres; Steven Thrasher
Mahnaz Afkhami; Jomana Karadsheh; Jan Egeland; Catherine Fieschi
Walter Isaacson; Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera; Susan Glasser
Jessica Ramos and Christine Quinn; Simon Schama; Dr. Daniela J. Lamas
Ben Wallace; Paul Krugman; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Paul Tough
Sam Kiley; Sam Bloch; Khalid Zerouali; Evelyn Farkas; Naoíse Mac Sweeney
Evan Osnos; Mona Charen; Gabriela Jaurgeui; Melissa Korn; Ricky McKinnie; Jimmy Carter
Franklin Foer; Jodie Foster and Nancy Hollander; Sung-Yoon Lee
Damilola Ogunbiyi; Richard Haass; Bobby Ghosh; Baratunde Thurston