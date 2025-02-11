February 12, 2025

Extra
The coming-of-age story and rise of Ashley Chea, a Cambodian American basketball prodigy.
Disastrous consequences loom for Marie Antoinette and Louis as the revolt rumbles on.
Appraisal: German Candy Container Rabbit, ca. 1890
Appraisal: 1959 Gibson ES-355 Mono Guitar
Appraisal: New England Federal Card Table, ca. 1800
Appraisal: 1943 "Le Petit Prince" Signed First Edition
Appraisal: 1874 Christofle Bronze & Enamel Vase
Appraisal: 1978 Pete Maravich-worn Movie Uniform
Appraisal: 1907 E. William Gollings Oil Painting
Appraisal: Georg Jensen Gold Necklace, ca. 1960
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Jeremy Diamond; Hossam Zaki; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel; Noah Feldman; Mohammad Rasoulof
Andy Beshear; Shiori Ito; Marietje Schaake
Matthew Bartlett; Mikey Madison; Jonathan Chait
Tom Fletcher; Jennifer Mittelstadt; Gillian Metzger
Mustafa Barghouti; Prince Turki Al Faisal; Daniel Levy; Heather Shaner
Amos Harel; Dr. Javid Abdelmoneim; RaMell Ross; Karoun Demirjian
John Baird; Adam Boehler; Tom Malinowski; Peter Beinart
Norman Eisen and Kim Lane Scheppele; Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui; Chris Hayes
Miles O'Brien; Gina McCarthy; Jessica Hecht; Bill Irwin; Anne Neuberger
Sen. Chris Van Hollen; Oliver McTernan; Chris Whipple