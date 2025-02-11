© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

February 12, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7163 | 55m 47s

Richard Haass, President Emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, on Russia-Ukraine and the new world order. Jeremy Strong discusses his Oscar-nominated role in "The Apprentice." Parkland shooting survivor Sam Fuentes and director Kim A. Snyder on their Oscar-nominated documentary "Death by Numbers."

Aired: 02/11/25
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
February 11, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Hossam Zaki; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel; Noah Feldman; Mohammad Rasoulof
Episode: S2025 E7162 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 10, 2025
Andy Beshear; Shiori Ito; Marietje Schaake
Episode: S2025 E7161 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
February 7, 2024
Matthew Bartlett; Mikey Madison; Jonathan Chait
Episode: S2025 E7160 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 6, 2025
Tom Fletcher; Jennifer Mittelstadt; Gillian Metzger
Episode: S2025 E7159 | 55:47
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
February 5, 2025
Mustafa Barghouti; Prince Turki Al Faisal; Daniel Levy; Heather Shaner
Episode: S2025 E7158 | 55:15
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 4, 2025
Amos Harel; Dr. Javid Abdelmoneim; RaMell Ross; Karoun Demirjian
Episode: S2025 E7157 | 55:47
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
February 3, 2025
John Baird; Adam Boehler; Tom Malinowski; Peter Beinart
Episode: S2025 E7156 | 55:31
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 31, 2025
Norman Eisen and Kim Lane Scheppele; Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui; Chris Hayes
Episode: S2025 E7155 | 55:47
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2025
Miles O'Brien; Gina McCarthy; Jessica Hecht; Bill Irwin; Anne Neuberger
Episode: S2025 E7154 | 55:39
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 29, 2025
Sen. Chris Van Hollen; Oliver McTernan; Chris Whipple
Episode: S2025 E7153 | 55:47