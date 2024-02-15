February 16, 2024

Nina Khrushcheva on Russia’s history of silencing Putin’s opponents. Hillary Clinton on the world's reaction to Navalny's death and the current mood in Munich. Mikhail Zygar and Peter Pomerantsev on what Navalny’s legacy and what his death means for Putin’s Russia and the future of resistance. Evgenia Kara-Murza on the fears Navalny's death stokes for the fate of other Russian political prisoners.