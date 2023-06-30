© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

February 17, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5166 | 55m 30s

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz discusses whether they’re ready to back Ukraine’s defense for the long-haul. U.K. Foreign Minister James Cleverly on how long the U.K. can continue supporting Ukraine’s fight. Six-time U.S. Paralympic champion Oksana Masters tells her story in a riveting new book “The Hard Parts." Author and journalist Erica Gies on the the alarming depletion of the Colorado River.

Aired: 02/16/23
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
June 30, 2023
Sergio Jaramillo; C.W. Goodyear; Michael G. Vickers
Episode: S2023 E5261 | 55:38
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
June 29, 2023
Anders Fogh Rasmussen & Stephen Wertheim; Billie Jean King; Darrin Bell
Episode: S2023 E5260 | 55:36
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
June 28, 2023
Ben Wedeman; Brad Smith; Salome Zourabichvili; Graham Nash
Episode: S2023 E5259 | 55:27
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
July 4, 2023
Peter Frankopan; Ai Weiwei; Nicola Fox
Episode: S2023 E6002 | 55:37
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
July 5, 2023
Tony Blair; Bill Clinton; Bertie Ahern; Clint Smith
Episode: S2023 E6003 | 55:38
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
July 3, 2023
Daniel Ellsberg; Yusuf/Cat Stevens; Eric Schmidt
Episode: S2023 E6001 | 55:38
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
July 7, 2023
Avinash Persaud; Matthew Desmond; Gilbert and George
Episode: S2023 E6005 | 55:38
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
July 6, 2023
Bill Richardson; Tara Tahbaz; Alexander Betts; Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford
Episode: S2023 E6004 | 55:38
Watch 55:08
Amanpour and Company
June 27, 2023
Andriy Yermak; Lander Busse & Julia Olson; Kimahli Powell
Episode: S2023 E5258 | 55:08
Watch 54:58
Amanpour and Company
June 26, 2023
Kurt Volker; Nina Khrushcheva; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Dexter Filkins
Episode: S2023 E5257 | 54:58