February 22, 2024

Extra
Discover the life and legacy of former U.S. Senator and diplomat Daniel Patrick Moynihan.
Farmers persevere through climate change, industrialization, and mental health crises.
Joyce DiDonato and Ryan McKinny perform the Act II aria.
Experience Ivo van Hove’s production of composer Jake Heggie’s opera in its Met premiere.
Appraisal: Panerai Radiomir with Rolex Movement, ca. 1942
Appraisal: KPM 'The Hermit' Porcelain Plaque, ca. 1900
Appraisal: 1969 George Rodrigue 'House in Washington' Oil
Appraisal: Jean Harlow-signed Photo, ca. 1930
Appraisal: Cartier Art Deco Match Safe, ca. 1925
Appraisal: Chinese Lacquered Wood Japanese-style Geese, ca. 1920
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Diane Foley and Colum McCann; Yevgenia Albats; Alexei Ratmansky
Dmytro Kuleba; Jonathan Glazer; Aluf Benn
Volodymyr Zelensky; Jens Stoltenberg, Kaja Kallas and Pete Ricketts; Alejandro Mayorkas
Nina Khrushcheva; Hillary Clinton; Mikhail Zygar and Peter Pomerantsev; Evgenia Kara-Murza
Kurt Volker and General Philip Breedlove; Dr. Tariq Haddad; Dominic Erdozain
Michael Mann; Kim Daniels; Ganesh Sitaraman
Marwan Muasher; Matt Damon; Benjamin Herold
Angus King; Yael Noy; Sarah Helm; Jared Cohen
Jonathan Blitzer; Nina Khrushcheva; Tom McCarthy and Mark Ruffalo; Calvin Trillin
John Avlon; Al Gore; Jennifer Kim; Ins Choi; Miles Mitchell; Alex Honnold; Heïdi Sevestre