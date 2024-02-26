© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

February 27, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6172 | 55m 43s

Jan Egeland, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, is in Gaza for the first time since October 7th. He joined the show from Rafah. Jodie Foster and Kali Reis star in the hit TV series "True Detective: Night Country." They spoke with Christiane ahead of the show's recent grand finale. "The Internationalists" author Alexander Ward on the effort to repair America’s global reputation.

Aired: 02/26/24
Extra
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Raptors: Fistful of Daggers: Extreme Lives
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
Preview: S42 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Matter of Mind: My Parkinson’s
Facing Parkinson's disease, three Americans navigate their lives with determination.
Preview: S25 E14 | 0:30
Watch 2:50
American Masters
Moynihan
Discover the life and legacy of former U.S. Senator and diplomat Daniel Patrick Moynihan.
Preview: S38 E2 | 2:50
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Greener Pastures
Farmers persevere through climate change, industrialization, and mental health crises.
Preview: S25 E12 | 0:30
Watch 1:32
Great Performances
Joyce DiDonato and Ryan McKinny in "Dead Man Walking"
Joyce DiDonato and Ryan McKinny perform the Act II aria.
Clip: S51 E12 | 1:32
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Dead Man Walking Preview
Experience Ivo van Hove’s production of composer Jake Heggie’s opera in its Met premiere.
Preview: S51 E12 | 0:30
Watch 3:33
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Panerai Radiomir with Rolex Movement, ca. 1942
Appraisal: Panerai Radiomir with Rolex Movement, ca. 1942
Clip: S28 E8 | 3:33
Watch 2:50
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1800 Regency Mahogany Metamorphic Library Steps
Appraisal: Regency Mahogany Metamorphic Library Steps, ca. 1800
Clip: S28 E8 | 2:50
Watch 2:39
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: French Tabernacle Door, ca. 1800
Appraisal: French Tabernacle Door, ca. 1800
Clip: S28 E8 | 2:39
Watch 2:12
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Union Porcelain Works Pieces, ca. 1879
Appraisal: Union Porcelain Works Pieces, ca. 1879
Clip: S28 E8 | 2:12
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 26, 2024
Barak Ravid; Khaled Elgindy; Nathalie Loiseau; Muhammad Yunus; Michele Norris
Episode: S2024 E6171 | 55:53
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
February 23, 2024
Fiona Hill; Annalena Baerbock; Penny Pritzker
Episode: S2024 E6170 | 55:29
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 22, 2024
Victoria Nuland; Sergey Markov; Oleksiy Goncharenko; Gita Gopinath
Episode: S2024 E6169 | 55:53
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
February 21, 2024
Diane Foley and Colum McCann; Yevgenia Albats; Alexei Ratmansky
Episode: S2024 E6168 | 55:41
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 20, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Jonathan Glazer; Aluf Benn
Episode: S2024 E6167 | 55:36
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 19, 2024
Volodymyr Zelensky; Jens Stoltenberg, Kaja Kallas and Pete Ricketts; Alejandro Mayorkas
Episode: S2024 E6166 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 16, 2024
Nina Khrushcheva; Hillary Clinton; Mikhail Zygar and Peter Pomerantsev; Evgenia Kara-Murza
Episode: S2024 E6165 | 55:54
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 15, 2024
Kurt Volker and General Philip Breedlove; Dr. Tariq Haddad; Dominic Erdozain
Episode: S2024 E6164 | 55:36
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 14, 2024
Michael Mann; Kim Daniels; Ganesh Sitaraman
Episode: S2024 E6163 | 55:43
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 13, 2024
Marwan Muasher; Matt Damon; Benjamin Herold
Episode: S2024 E6162 | 55:53