Amanpour and Company

February 28, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7175 | 55m 47s

Mike Pence's former Chief of Staff weighs in on Trump's first month in office. Writer Joe Murphy and star Stephen Kunken on their new play "Kyoto." ACLU attorney Chase Strangio on Trump's executive orders targeting trans Americans.

Aired: 02/27/25
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2025
Sir Peter Westmacott; Oleksii Reznikov; David Kessler
Episode: S2025 E7174 | 55:36
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 26, 2025
Ben Wallace; Gregg Nunziata; Theodore R. Johnson
Episode: S2025 E7173 | 55:47
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
February 25, 2025
Andrew McCabe; Comfort Ero; Bill Browder
Episode: S2025 E7172 | 55:34
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 24, 2025
Nick Paton Walsh; Andrey Kurkov; Constanze Stelzenmüller and David Broder; Kenneth Roth
Episode: S2025 E7171 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 21, 2025
M. Gessen; Kaja Kallas and Ayman Safadi; Rep. Jahana Hayes
Episode: S2025 E7170 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 20, 2025
Boris Bondarev; Sen. Elissa Slotkin; Bernadette Atuahene
Episode: S2025 E7169 | 55:47
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 19, 2025
Wendy Sherman; Ruth Margalit; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7168 | 55:36
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 18, 2025
Nick Paton Walsh; Andrea Kendall Taylor; Mohammad Mustafa; Loretta Ross
Episode: S2025 E7167 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 17, 2025
Volodymyr Zelensky; Sen. Chris Coons; Mark Rutte; Bill Gates
Episode: S2025 E7166 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 14, 2025
Vali Nasr and Elliot Abrams; Fernanda Torres and Walter Salles; Dr. Dhruv Khullar
Episode: S2025 E7165 | 55:47