Amanpour and Company

February 29, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6174 | 55m 53s

More than one hundred people have been killed whilst gathered around food aid trucks in Gaza city. Mark Regev joins the show. Tech journalist Kara Swisher is chronicling her career in a new memoir, “Burn Book.” "LatinoLand" author Marie Arana on the impact of the Latino vote in the upcoming election. Josh Paul resigned from the State Department soon after Oct. 7th in protest. He joins the show.

Aired: 02/28/24
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
February 28, 2024
Philippe Lazzarini; Lawrence Wright; Dr. Jonathan Metzl
Episode: S2024 E6173 | 55:48
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2024
Jan Egeland; Jodie Foster and Kali Reis; Alexander Ward
Episode: S2024 E6172 | 55:43
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 26, 2024
Barak Ravid; Khaled Elgindy; Nathalie Loiseau; Muhammad Yunus; Michele Norris
Episode: S2024 E6171 | 55:53
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
February 23, 2024
Fiona Hill; Annalena Baerbock; Penny Pritzker
Episode: S2024 E6170 | 55:29
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 22, 2024
Victoria Nuland; Sergey Markov; Oleksiy Goncharenko; Gita Gopinath
Episode: S2024 E6169 | 55:53
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
February 21, 2024
Diane Foley and Colum McCann; Yevgenia Albats; Alexei Ratmansky
Episode: S2024 E6168 | 55:41
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 20, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Jonathan Glazer; Aluf Benn
Episode: S2024 E6167 | 55:36
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 19, 2024
Volodymyr Zelensky; Jens Stoltenberg, Kaja Kallas and Pete Ricketts; Alejandro Mayorkas
Episode: S2024 E6166 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 16, 2024
Nina Khrushcheva; Hillary Clinton; Mikhail Zygar and Peter Pomerantsev; Evgenia Kara-Murza
Episode: S2024 E6165 | 55:54
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 15, 2024
Kurt Volker and General Philip Breedlove; Dr. Tariq Haddad; Dominic Erdozain
Episode: S2024 E6164 | 55:36