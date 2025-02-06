February 7, 2024

Extra
Disastrous consequences loom for Marie Antoinette and Louis as the revolt rumbles on.
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Promo: Living History Farms, Hour 2
Discover how Hazel Scott started jazzing the classics.
When Hazel Scott was accused of affiliations with communism, she was determined to clear her name.
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Hazel Scott went on strike while shooting "The Heat's On," where she plays two pianos at once.
Sir David Attenborough explores London’s Natural History Museum, where extinct creatures come alive.
A filmmaker learns her architect father’s iconic design in São Paulo is occupied by unhoused people.
A team of scientists and filmmakers explore the Antarctic waters to learn more about killer whales.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Tom Fletcher; Jennifer Mittelstadt; Gillian Metzger
Mustafa Barghouti; Prince Turki Al Faisal; Daniel Levy; Heather Shaner
Amos Harel; Dr. Javid Abdelmoneim; RaMell Ross; Karoun Demirjian
John Baird; Adam Boehler; Tom Malinowski; Peter Beinart
Norman Eisen and Kim Lane Scheppele; Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui; Chris Hayes
Miles O'Brien; Gina McCarthy; Jessica Hecht; Bill Irwin; Anne Neuberger
Sen. Chris Van Hollen; Oliver McTernan; Chris Whipple
Benji Backer; Lisa Friedman; Nabih Bulos; Gabor Maté
Zvi Solow; Selma van de Perre; Elie Wiesel; Zahra Joya; Jonathan Blitzer
Josh Paul; Mike Leigh; Marianne Jean-Baptiste; Rebecca Winthrop; Jenny Anderson