Amanpour and Company

February 9, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6160 | 55m 22s

“Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here” author Jonathan Blitzer spotlights America's migrant crisis. Historian Nina Khrushcheva joins the program to discuss Russia-Ukraine. We go back into the archives for a 2016 interview with “Spotlight” star Mark Ruffalo and director Tom McCarthy. Calvin Trillin on his new book “The Lede,” a collection of the best pieces from his illustrious career.

Aired: 02/08/24
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
February 8, 2024
John Avlon; Al Gore; Jennifer Kim; Ins Choi; Miles Mitchell; Alex Honnold; Heïdi Sevestre
Episode: S2024 E6159 | 55:50
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
February 7, 2024
Richard Haass; Rose Gottemoeller; Aleema Khan; David Graham
Episode: S2024 E6158 | 55:42
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 6, 2024
Simon Rosenberg; Hisham Al-Omeisy; Brian Klaas
Episode: S2024 E6157 | 55:53
Watch 55:19
Amanpour and Company
February 5, 2024
Alexander Stubb; Max Foster; Pam Melroy; Dr. Uché Blackstock
Episode: S2024 E6156 | 55:19
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 2, 2024
Aaron David Miller; Yaroslav Trofimov; Roger Federer; Tina Nguyen
Episode: S2024 E6155 | 55:52
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
February 1, 2024
Mustafa Suleyman; Jeffrey Wright; Max Boot;
Episode: S2024 E6154 | 55:44
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
January 31, 2024
Ami Ayalon; Alicia Kearns; Rev. Frederick Haynes III
Episode: S2024 E6153 | 55:52
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2024
Adam Kinzinger; Rob Reiner; Ai Weiwei
Episode: S2024 E6152 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 29, 2024
Daniel Kurtzer; Kang Kyung-wha; Monica Yunus; Michael Kirk
Episode: S2024 E6151 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 26, 2024
Melissa Bell; David Scheffer; Edith Eger and Marianne Engle; Carrie Cracknell
Episode: S2024 E6150 | 55:53