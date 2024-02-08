February 9, 2024

Extra
Joyce DiDonato and Ryan McKinny perform the Act II aria.
Appraisal: Regency Mahogany Metamorphic Library Steps, ca. 1800
Appraisal: Union Porcelain Works Pieces, ca. 1879
Appraisal: French Tabernacle Door, ca. 1800
Appraisal: 1963 Arthur Kern 'Torso' Mixed-media Painting
Appraisal: 1978 Baltimore Colts Joe Washington Game-used Jersey
Appraisal: Art Smith 'Modernette' Cuff Bracelet, ca. 1945
Appraisal: F. Douglass Letter & Free Will Baptist Church Archive
Appraisal: Cartier Art Deco Match Safe, ca. 1925
Appraisal: Chinese Lacquered Wood Japanese-style Geese, ca. 1920
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
John Avlon; Al Gore; Jennifer Kim; Ins Choi; Miles Mitchell; Alex Honnold; Heïdi Sevestre
Richard Haass; Rose Gottemoeller; Aleema Khan; David Graham
Simon Rosenberg; Hisham Al-Omeisy; Brian Klaas
Alexander Stubb; Max Foster; Pam Melroy; Dr. Uché Blackstock
Aaron David Miller; Yaroslav Trofimov; Roger Federer; Tina Nguyen
Mustafa Suleyman; Jeffrey Wright; Max Boot;
Ami Ayalon; Alicia Kearns; Rev. Frederick Haynes III
Adam Kinzinger; Rob Reiner; Ai Weiwei
Daniel Kurtzer; Kang Kyung-wha; Monica Yunus; Michael Kirk
Melissa Bell; David Scheffer; Edith Eger and Marianne Engle; Carrie Cracknell