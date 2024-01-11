January 12, 2024

The U.S. and U.K. strike Houthi targets in Yemen. Ret. Col. Peter Mansoor analyzes the situation. To assess both sides of the ICJ genocide case, Israeli political scientist Dahlia Scheindlin joins the show. For more on the Middel East, former diplomat Alon Pinkas joins the show from Tel Aviv. Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, joins the show to discuss Russia-Ukraine.