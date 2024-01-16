January 17, 2024

Extra
The lively but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.
Celebrate 20 years at Walt Disney Concert Hall with a musical tribute to its architect.
Appraisal: Iranian Silk Soumak Rug, ca. 1960
Appraisal: Marcus & Co. Emerald, Diamond & Pearl Sautoir, ca. 1910
Appraisal: 1968 Paul Evans Wall-hanging Cabinet
Appraisal: Zigang-signed White Jade Pendant, ca. 1800
Appraisal: 1948 Leaf Baseball Cards
Appraisal: Canyon Diablo Meteorite
Appraisal: Star Wars Collection, ca. 1980
Appraisal: 1969 Woodstock Flyers
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Frank Lavin; Daniel Noboa; Zeynep Tufekci
Martin Griffiths; Emily Y. Wu; Sandra Hüller; Astead Herndon
Col. Peter Mansoor; Dahlia Scheindlin; Cindy McCain; Karl Jenkins
Omer Bartov; Alon Pinkas; Oksana Markarov
Roberto Izurieta Canova; Noah Feldman; Yuval Abraham; Matteo Garrone and Mamadou Kouassi
Gideon Levy; Sanam Vakil; Rory Stewart; Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter
Radek Sikorski; John Avlon; Tony Kushner; Bobi Wine
Kim Ghattas; Colin Clarke; Sarah Longwell; Robert Pape
Gemma Connell; Timothy Snyder; Lenny Kravitz; Jennifer Doudna
Abdallah Bou Habib; Dmytro Kuleba; Afua Hirsch; Peter Frankopan; Rhiannon Giddens