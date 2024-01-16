© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

January 17, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6143 | 55m 56s

Former Saudi Intelligence Chief Prince Turki Al Faisal on the intensifying conflict in the Middle East. One of the stars of the "Barbie" movie, America Ferrera, discusses the film that captured the attention of the world this year. Former U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger explains the status of US-China relations and other global threats.

Aired: 01/16/24
Extra
Watch 2:02
American Experience
Trailer | Fly with Me
The lively but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.
Preview: S36 E2 | 2:02
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
The LA Phil Celebrates Frank Gehry Preview
Celebrate 20 years at Walt Disney Concert Hall with a musical tribute to its architect.
Preview: S51 E10 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Iranian Silk Soumak Rug, ca. 1960
Appraisal: Iranian Silk Soumak Rug, ca. 1960
Clip: S28 E6 | 1:00
Watch 2:09
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Marcus & Co. Emerald, Diamond & Pearl Sautoir
Appraisal: Marcus & Co. Emerald, Diamond & Pearl Sautoir, ca. 1910
Clip: S28 E6 | 2:09
Watch 3:15
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1968 Paul Evans Wall-hanging Cabinet
Appraisal: 1968 Paul Evans Wall-hanging Cabinet
Clip: S28 E6 | 3:15
Watch 1:10
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Zigang-signed White Jade Pendant, ca. 1800
Appraisal: Zigang-signed White Jade Pendant, ca. 1800
Clip: S28 E6 | 1:10
Watch 4:25
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1948 Leaf Baseball Cards
Appraisal: 1948 Leaf Baseball Cards
Clip: S28 E6 | 4:25
Watch 3:14
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Canyon Diablo Meteorite
Appraisal: Canyon Diablo Meteorite
Clip: S28 E6 | 3:14
Watch 5:13
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Star Wars Collection, ca. 1980
Appraisal: Star Wars Collection, ca. 1980
Clip: S28 E6 | 5:13
Watch 1:55
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1969 Woodstock Flyers
Appraisal: 1969 Woodstock Flyers
Clip: S28 E6 | 1:55
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2024
Frank Lavin; Daniel Noboa; Zeynep Tufekci
Episode: S2024 E6142 | 55:22
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
January 15, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Emily Y. Wu; Sandra Hüller; Astead Herndon
Episode: S2024 E6141 | 55:51
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
January 12, 2024
Col. Peter Mansoor; Dahlia Scheindlin; Cindy McCain; Karl Jenkins
Episode: S2024 E6140 | 55:57
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 11, 2024
Omer Bartov; Alon Pinkas; Oksana Markarov
Episode: S2024 E6139 | 55:45
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 10, 2024
Roberto Izurieta Canova; Noah Feldman; Yuval Abraham; Matteo Garrone and Mamadou Kouassi
Episode: S2024 E6138 | 55:46
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2024
Gideon Levy; Sanam Vakil; Rory Stewart; Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter
Episode: S2024 E6137 | 55:56
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2024
Radek Sikorski; John Avlon; Tony Kushner; Bobi Wine
Episode: S2024 E6136 | 55:29
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
January 5, 2023
Kim Ghattas; Colin Clarke; Sarah Longwell; Robert Pape
Episode: S2024 E6135 | 55:32
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 4, 2023
Gemma Connell; Timothy Snyder; Lenny Kravitz; Jennifer Doudna
Episode: S2024 E6134 | 55:47
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
January 3, 2023
Abdallah Bou Habib; Dmytro Kuleba; Afua Hirsch; Peter Frankopan; Rhiannon Giddens
Episode: S2024 E6133 | 55:44