© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

January 18, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6144 | 55m 56s

Dr. Deborah Harrington was in Gaza over the holidays, working in the emergency room at the Al-Aqsa Hospital. She told Christiane what she saw. Christiane speaks to Mark Regev, senior adviser to the Israeli PM, about the latest on Israel-Hamas. As the U.S. launches a fifth round of missile strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, Elisabeth Kendall digs into the roots of this crisis.

Aired: 01/17/24
Extra
Watch 2:16
Great Performances
Brad Paisley Performs "He Stopped Loving Her Today"
Country singer Brad Paisley performs "He Stopped Loving Her Today."
Clip: S51 E11 | 2:16
Watch 1:36
Great Performances
Wynonna Judd and Jamey Johnson perform "Golden Ring"
Country singers Wynonna Judd and Jamey Johnson perform George Jones' "Golden Ring."
Clip: S51 E11 | 1:36
Watch 2:31
Great Performances
Jelly Roll Performs "Bartender Blues"
Rapper and singer Jelly Roll performs "Bartender Blues."
Clip: S51 E11 | 2:31
Watch 2:02
American Experience
Trailer | Fly with Me
The lively but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.
Preview: S36 E2 | 2:02
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
The LA Phil Celebrates Frank Gehry Preview
Celebrate 20 years at Walt Disney Concert Hall with a musical tribute to its architect.
Preview: S51 E10 | 0:30
Watch 4:25
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1948 Leaf Baseball Cards
Appraisal: 1948 Leaf Baseball Cards
Clip: S28 E6 | 4:25
Watch 1:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Iranian Silk Soumak Rug, ca. 1960
Appraisal: Iranian Silk Soumak Rug, ca. 1960
Clip: S28 E6 | 1:00
Watch 3:15
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1968 Paul Evans Wall-hanging Cabinet
Appraisal: 1968 Paul Evans Wall-hanging Cabinet
Clip: S28 E6 | 3:15
Watch 1:10
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Zigang-signed White Jade Pendant, ca. 1800
Appraisal: Zigang-signed White Jade Pendant, ca. 1800
Clip: S28 E6 | 1:10
Watch 2:09
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Marcus & Co. Emerald, Diamond & Pearl Sautoir
Appraisal: Marcus & Co. Emerald, Diamond & Pearl Sautoir, ca. 1910
Clip: S28 E6 | 2:09
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
January 17, 2024
Prince Turki Al Faisal; America Ferrera; Matt Pottinger
Episode: S2024 E6143 | 55:56
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2024
Frank Lavin; Daniel Noboa; Zeynep Tufekci
Episode: S2024 E6142 | 55:22
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
January 15, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Emily Y. Wu; Sandra Hüller; Astead Herndon
Episode: S2024 E6141 | 55:51
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
January 12, 2024
Col. Peter Mansoor; Dahlia Scheindlin; Cindy McCain; Karl Jenkins
Episode: S2024 E6140 | 55:57
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 11, 2024
Omer Bartov; Alon Pinkas; Oksana Markarov
Episode: S2024 E6139 | 55:45
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 10, 2024
Roberto Izurieta Canova; Noah Feldman; Yuval Abraham; Matteo Garrone and Mamadou Kouassi
Episode: S2024 E6138 | 55:46
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2024
Gideon Levy; Sanam Vakil; Rory Stewart; Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter
Episode: S2024 E6137 | 55:56
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2024
Radek Sikorski; John Avlon; Tony Kushner; Bobi Wine
Episode: S2024 E6136 | 55:29
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
January 5, 2023
Kim Ghattas; Colin Clarke; Sarah Longwell; Robert Pape
Episode: S2024 E6135 | 55:32
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 4, 2023
Gemma Connell; Timothy Snyder; Lenny Kravitz; Jennifer Doudna
Episode: S2024 E6134 | 55:47