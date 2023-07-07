January 2, 2022

Extra
'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of “Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
The judges gather to discuss where everyone sits ahead of the cut off.
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Salmah prepares Mithai as her treasured family recipe.
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Latest Episodes
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Avinash Persaud; Matthew Desmond; Gilbert and George
Bill Richardson; Tara Tahbaz; Alexander Betts; Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford
Peter Frankopan; Ai Weiwei; Nicola Fox
Tony Blair; Bill Clinton; Bertie Ahern; Clint Smith
Daniel Ellsberg; Yusuf/Cat Stevens; Eric Schmidt
Ben Wedeman; Brad Smith; Salome Zourabichvili; Graham Nash
Andriy Yermak; Lander Busse & Julia Olson; Kimahli Powell
Kurt Volker; Nina Khrushcheva; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Dexter Filkins
Barack Obama; Hager Eissa; Binette Seck; Summer Keliipio
Christiane Amanpour; Bobby Ghosh; Margaret MacMillan; Dr. Peter Attia; Lizzie Gottlieb