January 30, 2024

Rapper and singer Jelly Roll performs "Bartender Blues."
Country singer Brad Paisley performs "He Stopped Loving Her Today."
Country singers Wynonna Judd and Jamey Johnson perform George Jones' "Golden Ring."
Honor one of the most beloved stars in country music history.
The lively but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.
Women and LGBTQ+ journalists launch news startup The 19th* to combat misinformation.
H.E.R. performs Foy Vance's "Make It Rain" with the LA Phil.
Herbie Hancock performs his song "Maiden Voyage"
Celebrate 20 years at Walt Disney Concert Hall with a musical tribute to its architect.
Sir David Attenborough and experts unearth the fossil of the largest Jurassic predator.
Daniel Kurtzer; Kang Kyung-wha; Monica Yunus; Michael Kirk
Melissa Bell; David Scheffer; Edith Eger and Marianne Engle; Carrie Cracknell
Jomana Karadsheh; Kiana Rahmani; Ava DuVernay; Thomas Friedman
Javier Villalobos; Emily Maitlis and Mark Landler; John Hoffman and Arlo Washington
Margaret Hoover; John Avlon; Nicole Newnham; Dr. Ashish Jha
Tzipi Livni; Salam Fayyad; Donald G. McNeil Jr.; George Conway
Sebastien Lai; Caoilfhionn Gallagher; Yaroslav Trofimov; Hannah Ritchie
Dr. Deborah Harrington; Mark Regev; Elisabeth Kendall
Prince Turki Al Faisal; America Ferrera; Matt Pottinger
Frank Lavin; Daniel Noboa; Zeynep Tufekci