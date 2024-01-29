© 2024 New England Public Media

January 30, 2024

Former U.S. House Republican Adam Kinzinger joins the show to discuss the danger of a wider war in the Middle East. Evangelical Christians form a key part of former president Trump's base. Film director Rob Reiner explores this phenomenon in his new documentary "God & Country." Chinese dissident and renowned artist Ai Weiwei on his new graphic memoir "Zodiac."

Aired: 01/29/24
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 29, 2024
Daniel Kurtzer; Kang Kyung-wha; Monica Yunus; Michael Kirk
Episode: S2024 E6151 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 26, 2024
Melissa Bell; David Scheffer; Edith Eger and Marianne Engle; Carrie Cracknell
Episode: S2024 E6150 | 55:53
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
January 25, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Kiana Rahmani; Ava DuVernay; Thomas Friedman
Episode: S2024 E6149 | 55:52
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
January 24, 2024
Javier Villalobos; Emily Maitlis and Mark Landler; John Hoffman and Arlo Washington
Episode: S2024 E6148 | 55:43
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
January 23, 2023
Margaret Hoover; John Avlon; Nicole Newnham; Dr. Ashish Jha
Episode: S2024 E6147 | 55:51
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 22, 2024
Tzipi Livni; Salam Fayyad; Donald G. McNeil Jr.; George Conway
Episode: S2024 E6146 | 55:53
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
January 19, 2024
Sebastien Lai; Caoilfhionn Gallagher; Yaroslav Trofimov; Hannah Ritchie
Episode: S2024 E6145 | 55:56
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
January 18, 2024
Dr. Deborah Harrington; Mark Regev; Elisabeth Kendall
Episode: S2024 E6144 | 55:56
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
January 17, 2024
Prince Turki Al Faisal; America Ferrera; Matt Pottinger
Episode: S2024 E6143 | 55:56
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2024
Frank Lavin; Daniel Noboa; Zeynep Tufekci
Episode: S2024 E6142 | 55:22