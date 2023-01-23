© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

January 24, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6148 | 55m 43s

Javier Villalobos, the Republican Mayor of McAllen, Texas, on why he believes the federal government is failing his community. Just before the New Hamphsire primary, Christiane got the global perspective from journalists Emily Maitlis and Mark Landler. Oscar-nominated film "The Barber of Little Rock" follows the story of Arlo Washington. Washington and filmmaker John Hoffman join the show.

Aired: 01/23/24
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
January 23, 2023
Margaret Hoover; John Avlon; Nicole Newnham; Dr. Ashish Jha
Episode: S2024 E6147 | 55:51
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 22, 2024
Tzipi Livni; Salam Fayyad; Donald G. McNeil Jr.; George Conway
Episode: S2024 E6146 | 55:53
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
January 19, 2024
Sebastien Lai; Caoilfhionn Gallagher; Yaroslav Trofimov; Hannah Ritchie
Episode: S2024 E6145 | 55:56
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
January 18, 2024
Dr. Deborah Harrington; Mark Regev; Elisabeth Kendall
Episode: S2024 E6144 | 55:56
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
January 17, 2024
Prince Turki Al Faisal; America Ferrera; Matt Pottinger
Episode: S2024 E6143 | 55:56
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2024
Frank Lavin; Daniel Noboa; Zeynep Tufekci
Episode: S2024 E6142 | 55:22
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
January 15, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Emily Y. Wu; Sandra Hüller; Astead Herndon
Episode: S2024 E6141 | 55:51
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
January 12, 2024
Col. Peter Mansoor; Dahlia Scheindlin; Cindy McCain; Karl Jenkins
Episode: S2024 E6140 | 55:57
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 11, 2024
Omer Bartov; Alon Pinkas; Oksana Markarov
Episode: S2024 E6139 | 55:45
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 10, 2024
Roberto Izurieta Canova; Noah Feldman; Yuval Abraham; Matteo Garrone and Mamadou Kouassi
Episode: S2024 E6138 | 55:46