Amanpour and Company

January 27, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7151 | 55m 41s

Holocaust survivor Zvi Solow reflects on the 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz -- and antisemitism today. A look back at Christiane's conversations with WWII resistance fighter Selma van de Perre and Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel. Zahra Joya on her mission to "give a voice to the women of Afghanistan." Jonathan Blitzer on Trump's immigration crackdowns.

Aired: 01/26/25
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 24, 2025
Josh Paul; Mike Leigh; Marianne Jean-Baptiste; Rebecca Winthrop; Jenny Anderson
Episode: S2025 E7150 | 55:45
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
January 23, 2025
David Miliband; Jelani Cobb; Noah Feldman
Episode: S2025 E7149 | 55:29
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
January 22, 2025
John Sawers; Bianna Golodryga; Husam Zomlot; Paul Rosenzweig
Episode: S2025 E7148 | 55:35
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 21, 2025
Kevin Liptak; Erika Andiola and Andrea Martinez; Asma Mustafa; Sen. Ron Wyden
Episode: S2025 E7147 | 55:47
Watch 55:18
Amanpour and Company
January 20, 2025
David Frum; Imani Perry; Ian Bremmer
Episode: S2025 E7146 | 55:18
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 17, 2025
Amos Yadlin; Tim Wu; Derek Thompson
Episode: S2025 E7145 | 55:47
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2025
Antony Blinken; Gershon Baskin; Kevin Williams
Episode: S2025 E7144 | 55:35
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
January 15, 2025
Antony Blinken; Bianna Golodryga; Tom Fletcher; Mustafa Barghouti; Sharone Lifschitz
Episode: S2025 E7143 | 55:21
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 14, 2025
Lauren Fox; Jerry Brown; Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; Leslie Kaufman
Episode: S2025 E7142 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 13, 2025
Veronica Miracle; Robert Kagan; Halina Reijn; Slava Leontyev and & Brendan Bellomo
Episode: S2025 E7141 | 55:46