Amanpour and Company

January 31, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7155 | 55m 47s

Is America "Sleepwalking Into Autocracy?" Norm Eisen and Kim Lane Scheppele discuss. Filmmakers Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui on their new documentary "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story." Journalist Chris Hayes on his new book "The Sirens' Call: How Attention Became the World's Most Endangered Resource."

Aired: 01/30/25
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2025
Miles O'Brien; Gina McCarthy; Jessica Hecht; Bill Irwin; Anne Neuberger
Episode: S2025 E7154 | 55:39
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 29, 2025
Sen. Chris Van Hollen; Oliver McTernan; Chris Whipple
Episode: S2025 E7153 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 28, 2025
Benji Backer; Lisa Friedman; Nabih Bulos; Gabor Maté
Episode: S2025 E7152 | 55:47
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
January 27, 2025
Zvi Solow; Selma van de Perre; Elie Wiesel; Zahra Joya; Jonathan Blitzer
Episode: S2025 E7151 | 55:41
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 24, 2025
Josh Paul; Mike Leigh; Marianne Jean-Baptiste; Rebecca Winthrop; Jenny Anderson
Episode: S2025 E7150 | 55:45
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
January 23, 2025
David Miliband; Jelani Cobb; Noah Feldman
Episode: S2025 E7149 | 55:29
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
January 22, 2025
John Sawers; Bianna Golodryga; Husam Zomlot; Paul Rosenzweig
Episode: S2025 E7148 | 55:35
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 21, 2025
Kevin Liptak; Erika Andiola and Andrea Martinez; Asma Mustafa; Sen. Ron Wyden
Episode: S2025 E7147 | 55:47
Watch 55:18
Amanpour and Company
January 20, 2025
David Frum; Imani Perry; Ian Bremmer
Episode: S2025 E7146 | 55:18
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 17, 2025
Amos Yadlin; Tim Wu; Derek Thompson
Episode: S2025 E7145 | 55:47