Amanpour and Company

January 8, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6136 | 55m 29s

Polish PM Donald Tusk is pushing for a "full mobilization of the free world" to help Ukraine. Radek Sikorski discusses. Senior political analyst John Avlon discusses Biden's campaign trip to S.C. Tony Kushner on Israel-Hamas, antisemitism and the role of art in this climate. A new documentary, "Bobi Wine: The People's President," followed the Ugandan opposition leader's campaign for five years.

Aired: 01/07/24
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 4, 2023
Gemma Connell; Timothy Snyder; Lenny Kravitz; Jennifer Doudna
Episode: S2024 E6134 | 55:47
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
January 5, 2023
Kim Ghattas; Colin Clarke; Sarah Longwell; Robert Pape
Episode: S2024 E6135 | 55:32
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
January 3, 2023
Abdallah Bou Habib; Dmytro Kuleba; Afua Hirsch; Peter Frankopan; Rhiannon Giddens
Episode: S2024 E6133 | 55:44
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2024
Nimrod Novik; Kristalina Georgieva; Mariana Meza Hernandez and Jennifer Benz
Episode: S2024 E6132 | 55:34
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
December 22, 2023
Dr. Ayelet Levy Shachar; Rev. James Martin; Renée Fleming; Lang Lang
Episode: S2023 E6125 | 55:36
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 21, 2023
Nick Paton Walsh; Fiona Hill; Masha Gessen; Nisha Pahuja; Dev Patel
Episode: S2023 E6124 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2023
Chris Christie; Gillian Slovo; James McBride
Episode: S2023 E6127 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 25, 2023
Gina McCarthy; Sally Hayden; Chris Bryant; Toshi Yoshihara
Episode: S2023 E6126 | 55:43
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
December 28, 2023
Anwar Ibrahim; Ann Patchett; Loren Grush
Episode: S2023 E6129 | 55:15
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
December 29, 2023
Patty Murray; Jane Harman; Matthew Bryza; Gordon Fairclough; Ali Zaidi
Episode: S2023 E6130 | 55:21