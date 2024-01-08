January 9, 2024

Leaders from Israel's allies are in Israel asking to curb the violence in the region, Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy joins the show. As tensions escalate between Israel, Hamas and Hezbollah, Sanam Vakil discusses the prospect of a wider war. Former British MP Rory Stewart weighs in on the situation in the Middle East. Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter of The Roots on his new memoir “The Upcycled Self."