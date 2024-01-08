© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

January 9, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6137 | 55m 56s

Leaders from Israel's allies are in Israel asking to curb the violence in the region, Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy joins the show. As tensions escalate between Israel, Hamas and Hezbollah, Sanam Vakil discusses the prospect of a wider war. Former British MP Rory Stewart weighs in on the situation in the Middle East. Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter of The Roots on his new memoir “The Upcycled Self."

Aired: 01/08/24
Extra
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Sister Úna Lived a Good Death
A wisecracking nun with stage IV cancer teaches others to live fully until death.
Preview: S25 E10 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X Preview
Experience Anthony Davis’s groundbreaking opera directed by Tony nominee Robert O’Hara.
Preview: S51 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
When Whales Could Walk Preview
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
Preview: S51 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Gorilla
Get an intimate look at a silverback family in Gabon’s Loango National Park.
Preview: S42 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Razing Liberty Square
Miami's Liberty City public housing projects become ground zero for climate gentrification
Preview: S25 E9 | 0:30
Watch 3:40
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1954 Marilyn Monroe Tissue with Soldier's Letter
Appraisal: 1954 Marilyn Monroe Tissue with Soldier's Letter
Clip: S28 E4 | 3:40
Watch 2:05
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: François Breton Violin, ca. 1830
Appraisal: François Breton Violin, ca. 1830
Clip: S28 E4 | 2:05
Watch 2:58
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Chinese Jade Duck, ca. 1675
Appraisal: Chinese Jade Duck, ca. 1675
Clip: S28 E4 | 2:58
Watch 3:25
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Chinese Qing Dynasty Marble Guanyin, ca. 1880
Appraisal: Chinese Qing Dynasty Marble Guanyin, ca. 1880
Clip: S28 E4 | 3:25
Watch 3:46
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Albert Carrier-Belleuse Bronzes, ca. 1855
Appraisal: Albert Carrier-Belleuse Bronzes, ca. 1855
Clip: S28 E4 | 3:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2024
Radek Sikorski; John Avlon; Tony Kushner; Bobi Wine
Episode: S2024 E6136 | 55:29
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 4, 2023
Gemma Connell; Timothy Snyder; Lenny Kravitz; Jennifer Doudna
Episode: S2024 E6134 | 55:47
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
January 5, 2023
Kim Ghattas; Colin Clarke; Sarah Longwell; Robert Pape
Episode: S2024 E6135 | 55:32
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
January 3, 2023
Abdallah Bou Habib; Dmytro Kuleba; Afua Hirsch; Peter Frankopan; Rhiannon Giddens
Episode: S2024 E6133 | 55:44
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2024
Nimrod Novik; Kristalina Georgieva; Mariana Meza Hernandez and Jennifer Benz
Episode: S2024 E6132 | 55:34
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
December 22, 2023
Dr. Ayelet Levy Shachar; Rev. James Martin; Renée Fleming; Lang Lang
Episode: S2023 E6125 | 55:36
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 21, 2023
Nick Paton Walsh; Fiona Hill; Masha Gessen; Nisha Pahuja; Dev Patel
Episode: S2023 E6124 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2023
Chris Christie; Gillian Slovo; James McBride
Episode: S2023 E6127 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 25, 2023
Gina McCarthy; Sally Hayden; Chris Bryant; Toshi Yoshihara
Episode: S2023 E6126 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 27, 2023
Jared Genser; Kylie Atwood; Jason Rezaian and Ali Vaez; Ravish Kumar and Vinay Shukla
Episode: S2023 E6128 | 55:43