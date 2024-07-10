© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

July 11, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7009 | 55m 49s

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joins the program from the NATO summit. Dr. Anthony Fauci on his new memoir "On Call: A Doctor's Journey in Public Service." Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson joins Walter Isaacson to discuss her latest essay, "No Poll Can Tell Biden What He Needs to Hear."

Aired: 07/10/24
Extra
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Idaho Botanical Garden, Part 4
Wrap up Season 4 of RECUT with a $50,000 appraisal at Idaho Botanical Garden!
Special:
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Idaho Botanical Garden, Part 3
Visit the “City of Trees” for unbe-leaf-able Boise treasures in this half-hour RECUT.
Special:
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Idaho Botanical Garden, Part 1
Gem State treasures sparkle in this half-hour RECUT at Idaho Botanical Garden!
Special:
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Idaho Botanical Garden, Part 2
In this half-hour RECUT, watch breathtaking Boise appraisals at Idaho Botanical Garden.
Special:
Watch 2:10
Great Performances
Nadine Sierra performs "Ah! Je veux vivre"
Juliette (Nadine Sierra) performs "Ah! Je veux vivre" in "Roméo et Juliette"
Clip: S51 E25 | 2:10
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Filoli, Part 3
In this half-hour RECUT episode, golden state treasures shine at Filoli. One is $150,000!
Special:
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Filoli, Part 4
Watch wow-worthy Woodside finds in this half-hour RECUT and learn which is up to $44,000!
Special:
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Filoli, Part 2
Watch fascinating Filoli finds in this half-hour RECUT, including one up to $100,000!
Special:
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Filoli, Part 1
This season's first half-hour of RECUT wows our guests with a $200,000 to $330,000 find!
Special:
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Two American Families: 1991-2024" - Preview
Filmed over 34 years, two families struggle to survive in a changing American economy.
Preview: S2024 E7 | 0:31
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 10, 2024
Annalena Baerbock; Ibrahim Moussawi; Sacha Nauta
Episode: S2024 E7008 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 9, 2024
Victoria Nuland; Albin Kurti and Gen. Wesley Clark (Ret.); Ruth Whippman
Episode: S2024 E7007 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 8, 2024
Wesley Clark; Clément Beaune; Sanam Vakil; Adam Moss
Episode: S2024 E7006 | 55:49
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
July 5, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Evgenia Kara-Murza; Stephen Breyer
Episode: S2024 E7005 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
July 4, 2024
General Christopher Cavoli; Jake Larson; Tom Hanks; Anilore Banon
Episode: S2024 E7004 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
July 3, 2024
Jose Manuel Albares; Allred/Dauti/Castillo; Aisha Beliso-De Jesus
Episode: S2024 E7003 | 55:53
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 2, 2024
Yuval Noah Harari; Fadi Kattan; Steven Johnson
Episode: S2024 E7002 | 55:47
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
July 1, 2024
Karim Khan; Geoffrey Nice; Michael Oren
Episode: S2024 E7001 | 55:54
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
June 28, 2024
Marc Lotter and Simon Rosenberg; Fred Pleitgen and Farnaz Fassihi; Francis S. Barry
Episode: S2024 E6260 | 55:26
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 27, 2024
Carrie Cordero; Simon Kuper; Aloe Blacc and Carmen Perez-Jordan; Imara Jones
Episode: S2024 E6259 | 55:53