Amanpour and Company

July 16, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7012 | 55m 47s

Correspondent Jeff Zeleny on day two of the RNC and Trump's VP pick of Senator J.D. Vance. Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker on the global implications of this GOP ticket. Political scientist Robert Putnam on the new documentary on his career, “Join or Die.” The New York Times' Astead Herndon on the RNC and what happens next in the wake of the Trump assassination attempt.

Aired: 07/15/24
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 15, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Frank Lavin; Neal Katyal; Cynthia Miller-Idriss; Halla Tomasdottir
Episode: S2024 E7011 | 55:48
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 12, 2024
Paul Begala; Andrey Kozlov; Charlie Sykes
Episode: S2024 E7010 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 11, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Dr. Anthony Fauci; Kristen Soltis Anderson
Episode: S2024 E7009 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 10, 2024
Annalena Baerbock; Ibrahim Moussawi; Sacha Nauta
Episode: S2024 E7008 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 9, 2024
Victoria Nuland; Albin Kurti and Gen. Wesley Clark (Ret.); Ruth Whippman
Episode: S2024 E7007 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 8, 2024
Wesley Clark; Clément Beaune; Sanam Vakil; Adam Moss
Episode: S2024 E7006 | 55:49
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
July 5, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Evgenia Kara-Murza; Stephen Breyer
Episode: S2024 E7005 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
July 4, 2024
General Christopher Cavoli; Jake Larson; Tom Hanks; Anilore Banon
Episode: S2024 E7004 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
July 3, 2024
Jose Manuel Albares; Allred/Dauti/Castillo; Aisha Beliso-De Jesus
Episode: S2024 E7003 | 55:53
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 2, 2024
Yuval Noah Harari; Fadi Kattan; Steven Johnson
Episode: S2024 E7002 | 55:47