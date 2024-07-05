© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Amanpour and Company

July 2, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7002 | 55m 47s

Israeli author and historian Yuval Noah Harari joins the show to discuss the ICC warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders and the latest out of Israel and Gaza. Palestinian chef Fadi Kattan discusses his new book "Bethlehem: A Celebration of Palestinian Food." Steven Johnson explores the extremist turmoil that occurred in New York in the early 20th century in his book "The Infernal Machine."

Aired: 07/01/24 | Expires: 08/02/24
Extra
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Idaho Botanical Garden, Part 4
Wrap up Season 4 of RECUT with a $50,000 appraisal at Idaho Botanical Garden!
Special:
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Idaho Botanical Garden, Part 3
Visit the “City of Trees” for unbe-leaf-able Boise treasures in this half-hour RECUT.
Special:
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Idaho Botanical Garden, Part 2
In this half-hour RECUT, watch breathtaking Boise appraisals at Idaho Botanical Garden.
Special:
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Idaho Botanical Garden, Part 1
Gem State treasures sparkle in this half-hour RECUT at Idaho Botanical Garden!
Special:
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Filoli, Part 3
In this half-hour RECUT episode, golden state treasures shine at Filoli. One is $150,000!
Special:
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Filoli, Part 4
Watch wow-worthy Woodside finds in this half-hour RECUT and learn which is up to $44,000!
Special:
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Filoli, Part 1
This season's first half-hour of RECUT wows our guests with a $200,000 to $330,000 find!
Special:
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Filoli, Part 2
Watch fascinating Filoli finds in this half-hour RECUT, including one up to $100,000!
Special:
Watch 1:52
Great Performances
Lise Davidsen in "La Forza del Destino"
Lise Davidsen performs the Act IV aria "La Forza del Destino."
Clip: S51 E24 | 1:52
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: La Forza del Destino Preview
Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Verdi’s grand tale of love, deadly vendetta, and family strife.
Preview: S51 E24 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
July 5, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Evgenia Kara-Murza; Stephen Breyer
Episode: S2024 E7005 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
July 4, 2024
General Christopher Cavoli; Jake Larson; Tom Hanks; Anilore Banon
Episode: S2024 E7004 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
July 3, 2024
Jose Manuel Albares; Allred/Dauti/Castillo; Aisha Beliso-De Jesus
Episode: S2024 E7003 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
July 1, 2024
Karim Khan; Geoffrey Nice; Michael Oren
Episode: S2024 E7001 | 55:54
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
June 28, 2024
Marc Lotter and Simon Rosenberg; Fred Pleitgen and Farnaz Fassihi; Francis S. Barry
Episode: S2024 E6260 | 55:26
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 27, 2024
Carrie Cordero; Simon Kuper; Aloe Blacc and Carmen Perez-Jordan; Imara Jones
Episode: S2024 E6259 | 55:53
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
June 26, 2024
Nina Khrushcheva; Ari Goldman; Gregory Khalil; David French
Episode: S2024 E6258 | 55:52
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 25, 2024
David Satterfield; Raja Shehadeh; Nate Halverson; Gabriela Cowperthwaite
Episode: S2024 E6257 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 24, 2024
Ami Ayalon; Arwa Damon; Samhita Mukhopadhyay
Episode: S2024 E6256 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 21, 2024
Jessica Roth; Steven Mazie; Dr. Radley M. Horton; Dr. Rev. William J. Barber II
Episode: S2024 E6255 | 55:53