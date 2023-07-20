July 21, 2023

Activist Nathan Law is being sought by the Hong Kong Police Force for helping lead protests. Novelist Colson Whitehead on his new book "Crook Manifesto," the sequel to "Harlem Shuffle." Paco de Leon on SCOTUS’ student loan decision and Biden’s plan B. We revisit Christiane's 2020 interview with Jane Birkin – the late British singer and actress who passed away on Sunday at the age of 76.