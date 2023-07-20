© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

July 21, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6015 | 55m 42s

Activist Nathan Law is being sought by the Hong Kong Police Force for helping lead protests. Novelist Colson Whitehead on his new book "Crook Manifesto," the sequel to "Harlem Shuffle." Paco de Leon on SCOTUS’ student loan decision and Biden’s plan B. We revisit Christiane's 2020 interview with Jane Birkin – the late British singer and actress who passed away on Sunday at the age of 76.

Aired: 07/20/23
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
July 20, 2023
Daria Kaleniuk; Christine Brennan; Keyu Jin; Kai Bird
Episode: S2023 E6014 | 55:32
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
July 19, 2023
Dennis Ross; Chris Krebs; Priscilla Sims Brown
Episode: S2023 E6013 | 55:42
Watch 55:18
Amanpour and Company
July 18, 2023
Jessica Roth; William Cohen; Elina Valtonen; Ben McKenzie
Episode: S2023 E6012 | 55:18
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
July 17, 2023
Olga Kefalogianni & Francesca Racioppi; Alex O’Keefe & Shaan Sharma; Christian Cooper
Episode: S2023 E6011 | 55:29
Watch 55:24
Amanpour and Company
July 14, 2023
Mikhail Zygar; Rachel Eliza Griffiths; Jennifer Pahlka; Sharon Horgan
Episode: S2023 E6010 | 55:24
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
July 13, 2023
Igor Zhovkva; Anthony Caronna; Howard Gertler; Dr. Hoesung Lee
Episode: S2023 E6009 | 55:32
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
July 12, 2023
Kaja Kallas; Thierry Breton; Becca Balint; Lori Ehrlich; Nina Jankowicz
Episode: S2023 E6008 | 55:41
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
July 11, 2023
Erel Margalit; Julianne Smith; Alexander Betts; Xochitl Gonzalez
Episode: S2023 E6007 | 55:26
Watch 55:14
Amanpour and Company
July 10, 2023
Kurt Volker; Marcelo Ebrard; Jeff Goodell; Jane Ferguson
Episode: S2023 E6006 | 55:14
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
June 30, 2023
Sergio Jaramillo; C.W. Goodyear; Michael G. Vickers
Episode: S2023 E5261 | 55:38