Amanpour and Company

July 5, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7005

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths discusses the deaths of international relief workers in Gaza. Evgenia Kara-Murza, the wife of jailed Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza on the state of Putin's Russia. Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer explains his pragmatic approach to interpreting the Constitution in his new book "Reading the Constitution."

Aired: 07/04/24
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:53
July 4, 2024
July 4, 2024
General Christopher Cavoli; Jake Larson; Tom Hanks; Anilore Banon
Episode: S2024 E7004 | 55:53
Watch 55:52
June 26, 2024
June 26, 2024
Nina Khrushcheva; Ari Goldman; Gregory Khalil; David French
Episode: S2024 E6258 | 55:52
Watch 55:53
June 25, 2024
June 25, 2024
David Satterfield; Raja Shehadeh; Nate Halverson; Gabriela Cowperthwaite
Episode: S2024 E6257 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
June 24, 2024
June 24, 2024
Ami Ayalon; Arwa Damon; Samhita Mukhopadhyay
Episode: S2024 E6256 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
June 21, 2024
June 21, 2024
Jessica Roth; Steven Mazie; Dr. Radley M. Horton; Dr. Rev. William J. Barber II
Episode: S2024 E6255 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
June 20, 2024
June 20, 2024
Yuval Bitton; Diane von Furstenberg; Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy; Ebony Reed; Louise Story
Episode: S2024 E6254 | 55:53
Watch 55:40
June 19, 2024
June 19, 2024
Mike Valerio; Sue Mi Terry; Bryan Stevenson; Bryant Terry
Episode: S2024 E6253 | 55:40
Watch 55:53
June 18, 2024
June 18, 2024
Robert O’Brien; Lisa Nandy; Audrey Tang
Episode: S2024 E6252 | 55:53
Watch 55:34
June 17, 2024
June 17, 2024
Yair Golan; James Elder; Candice Carty-Williams
Episode: S2024 E6251 | 55:34
Watch 55:41
June 14, 2024
June 14, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E6250 | 55:41