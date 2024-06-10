© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 11, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6247 | 55m 54s

Fmr U.S. Ambassador Daniel Kurtzer and Audrey Kurth Cronin discuss the murky messaging from Israel and Hamas about agreeing to a ceasefire deal. Harvard Law professor Noah Feldman on the university's recent decision to stay silent on global issues. Reporter Sheera Frenkel details the Israeli government's social media influence campaign that she uncovered targeting U.S. lawmakers.

Aired: 06/10/24
The Great American Recipe
Behind the Scenes: What's Cooking with Season 3
The host and judges preview what's to come on Season 3.
Clip: S3 | 2:00
The Great American Recipe
Season 3 Preview
Follow eight talented home cooks competing for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.
Preview: S3 | 0:30
Great Performances
Aigul Akhmetshina Performs "Habanera" from Carmen at the Met
Aigul Akhmetshina and the Met Chorus perform "L’amour est un oiseau rebelle"
Clip: S51 E23 | 1:34
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Carmen Preview
Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell makes her Met debut.
Preview: S51 E23 | 0:30
PBS NewsHour
N.D. proposal would set age limit for Congress members
North Dakota ballot measure would block people over 80 from representing state in Congress
Clip: S2024 E164 | 6:18
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Zelenskyy secures support from European leaders
News Wrap: Zelenskyy secures military, financial support for Ukraine from European leaders
Clip: S2024 E164 | 5:43
PBS NewsHour
Arizona building workforce to manufacture semiconductors
How Arizona is building the workforce to manufacture semiconductors in the U.S.
Clip: S2024 E164 | 8:04
PBS NewsHour
Bird flu outbreak at dairy farms continue to raise concerns
Bird flu outbreak at dairy farms continue to raise concerns about virus spreading
Clip: S2024 E164 | 5:52
PBS NewsHour
What guidelines suggest for Hunter Biden's sentencing
What federal guidelines suggest for Hunter Biden's sentencing
Clip: S2024 E164 | 5:40
PBS NewsHour
June 11, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 11, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E164 | 57:46
