Amanpour and Company

June 13, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5248 | 55m 21s

Donald Trump is the first U.S. president ever to be arraigned on federal charges. Yale professor Timothy Snyder discusses. Dissident and chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov and Evgenia Kara-Murza, wife of jailed Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, join Christiane from the Oslo Freedom Forum. Elaine Chao discusses the wave of anti-Asian hate that is currently menacing her community.

Aired: 06/12/23
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
June 20, 2023
David Miliband; Mike Mullen and Harry B. Harris Jr.; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Matika Wilbur
Episode: S2023 E5253 | 55:38
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2023
Dominic Grieve; Tom McTague; Anita Hill; Rachel Louise Snyder; Nasim Alikhani
Episode: S2023 E5252 | 55:16
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 16, 2023
Vadym Prystaiko; Badiucao; Ned Blackhawk; Glenda Jackson
Episode: S2023 E5251 | 55:37
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
June 15, 2023
Vali Nasr; Brooke Shields; Waad Al-Kateab and Joe Gebbia
Episode: S2023 E5250 | 55:28
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
June 14, 2023
Asa Hutchinson; Frances Haugen; Nicholas Kristof and Kymyona Burk
Episode: S2023 E5249 | 55:31
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
Jun 12, 2023
Igor Zhovkva; Alastair Campbell; Keyu Jin; Brooklyn Sudano
Episode: S2023 E5247 | 55:33
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
June 9, 2023
John Kirby; Carrie Cordero; Chris Sununu; Jon Wertheim
Episode: S2023 E5246 | 55:36
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 8, 2023
Sen. Chris Coons; Keith Ellison; Leah Rothstein & Richard Rothstein
Episode: S2023 E5245 | 55:37
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 7, 2023
Will Hurd; Dr. Jean Pape; Rufus Wainwright
Episode: S2023 E5244 | 55:37
Watch 55:10
Amanpour and Company
June 6, 2023
Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Bidisha Mamata and Mark Landler; Paula DiPerna; Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Episode: S2023 E5243 | 55:10