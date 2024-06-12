© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 13, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6249 | 55m 53s

Nathalie Tocci and Thierry Arnaud discuss the latest from this week's G7 meeting in Italy. Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and director Daina O. Pusić explore grief and love in their film "Tuesday." Journalist Nicholas Kristof talks about his new memoir "Chasing Hope: A Reporter's Life" and how he remains hopeful through his reporting on life's darkest moments.

Aired: 06/12/24
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 12, 2024
George Packer and Leah Stokes; Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia; Leah Rigueur
Episode: S2024 E6248 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 11, 2024
Daniel Kurtzer; Audrey Kurth Cronin; Noah Feldman; Sheera Frenkel
Episode: S2024 E6247 | 55:54
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 10, 2024
Matteo Renzi and Christine Ockrent; Tzipi Livni; Ernesto Londoño
Episode: S2024 E6246 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 7, 2024
Christiane Amanpour; Gen. CQ Brown; Kholood Khair; Declan Walsh; Adrian Fontes
Episode: S2024 E6245 | 55:54
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 6, 2024
General Christopher Cavoli; Jake Larson; Tom Hanks; Anilore Banon
Episode: S2024 E6244 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 5, 2024
Andrea Flores; Melissa Bell; Laura Warner; Evan Williams; Debbie Walsh
Episode: S2024 E6243 | 55:54
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 4, 2024
Anshel Pfeffer; Barkha Dutt; Gustavo Valdes; R. Derek Black
Episode: S2024 E6242 | 55:41
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
June 3, 2024
Viri Ríos; Tessa Dooms; Åsne Seierstad; George Stephanopoulos
Episode: S2024 E6241 | 55:44
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 31, 2024
Neal Katyal; Norm Eisen; David Urban; Sarah Longwell; Tim Naftali
Episode: S2024 E6240 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 30, 2024
Nick Maynard; John Legend; Austan Goolsbee
Episode: S2024 E6239 | 55:53