© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

June 18, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6252 | 55m 53s

Former U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien breaks down Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea. U.K. Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development Lisa Nandy discusses Britain's upcoming election and her potential role in U.K. foreign policy. Audrey Tang, former Minister of Digital Affairs of Taiwan, touts the importance of digital literacy both for governments and their citizens.

Aired: 06/17/24
Extra
Watch 1:52
Great Performances
Lise Davidsen in "La Forza del Destino"
Lise Davidsen performs the Act IV aria "La Forza del Destino."
Clip: S51 E24 | 1:52
Watch 15:41
American Masters
Jeff Foxworthy on how every American might be a "redneck"
Jeff Foxworthy discusses regionalism in comedy and why "redneck" is a state of mind.
Special: 15:41
Watch 56:44
PBS News Hour
June 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E171 | 56:44
Watch 9:42
PBS News Hour
Fauci discusses new book and life in public health
'I had that DNA of caring for people': Fauci discusses new book and life in public health
Clip: S2024 E171 | 9:42
Watch 6:49
PBS News Hour
Poll shows most unsatisfied with presidential candidates
Poll shows presidential race in dead heat and most people unsatisfied with candidates
Clip: S2024 E171 | 6:49
Watch 7:51
PBS News Hour
More than a million threatened in Sudan city under siege
More than a million threatened in Sudan city under siege by paramilitary forces
Clip: S2024 E171 | 7:51
Watch 7:15
PBS News Hour
Universities profit off land taken from Indigenous people
Investigation reveals how universities profit off land taken from Indigenous people
Clip: S2024 E171 | 7:15
Watch 5:00
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Netanyahu says U.S. could resume arms shipments
News Wrap: Netanyahu claims U.S. seeking to lift restrictions on arms deliveries to Israel
Clip: S2024 E171 | 5:00
Watch 7:36
PBS News Hour
Congress grills Boeing CEO over company's safety setbacks
Congress probes Boeing CEO over company's safety setbacks and workplace culture
Clip: S2024 E171 | 7:36
Watch 7:29
PBS News Hour
Biden plan protects undocumented spouses and Dreamers
How Biden's immigration order shields undocumented spouses and children of citizens
Clip: S2024 E171 | 7:29
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
June 17, 2024
Yair Golan; James Elder; Candice Carty-Williams
Episode: S2024 E6251 | 55:34
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 14, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E6250 | 55:41
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 13, 2024
Nathalie Tocci; Thierry Arnaud; Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Daina O. Pusić; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2024 E6249 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 12, 2024
George Packer and Leah Stokes; Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia; Leah Rigueur
Episode: S2024 E6248 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 11, 2024
Daniel Kurtzer; Audrey Kurth Cronin; Noah Feldman; Sheera Frenkel
Episode: S2024 E6247 | 55:54
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 10, 2024
Matteo Renzi and Christine Ockrent; Tzipi Livni; Ernesto Londoño
Episode: S2024 E6246 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 7, 2024
Christiane Amanpour; Gen. CQ Brown; Kholood Khair; Declan Walsh; Adrian Fontes
Episode: S2024 E6245 | 55:54
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 6, 2024
General Christopher Cavoli; Jake Larson; Tom Hanks; Anilore Banon
Episode: S2024 E6244 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 5, 2024
Andrea Flores; Melissa Bell; Laura Warner; Evan Williams; Debbie Walsh
Episode: S2024 E6243 | 55:54
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 4, 2024
Anshel Pfeffer; Barkha Dutt; Gustavo Valdes; R. Derek Black
Episode: S2024 E6242 | 55:41