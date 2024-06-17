Extra
Lise Davidsen performs the Act IV aria "La Forza del Destino."
Jeff Foxworthy discusses regionalism in comedy and why "redneck" is a state of mind.
June 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
'I had that DNA of caring for people': Fauci discusses new book and life in public health
Poll shows presidential race in dead heat and most people unsatisfied with candidates
More than a million threatened in Sudan city under siege by paramilitary forces
Investigation reveals how universities profit off land taken from Indigenous people
News Wrap: Netanyahu claims U.S. seeking to lift restrictions on arms deliveries to Israel
Congress probes Boeing CEO over company's safety setbacks and workplace culture
How Biden's immigration order shields undocumented spouses and children of citizens
Yair Golan; James Elder; Candice Carty-Williams
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Nathalie Tocci; Thierry Arnaud; Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Daina O. Pusić; Nicholas Kristof
George Packer and Leah Stokes; Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia; Leah Rigueur
Daniel Kurtzer; Audrey Kurth Cronin; Noah Feldman; Sheera Frenkel
Matteo Renzi and Christine Ockrent; Tzipi Livni; Ernesto Londoño
Christiane Amanpour; Gen. CQ Brown; Kholood Khair; Declan Walsh; Adrian Fontes
General Christopher Cavoli; Jake Larson; Tom Hanks; Anilore Banon
Andrea Flores; Melissa Bell; Laura Warner; Evan Williams; Debbie Walsh
Anshel Pfeffer; Barkha Dutt; Gustavo Valdes; R. Derek Black