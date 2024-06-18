© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

June 19, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6253 | 55m 40s

Mike Valerio reports on Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea. Former CIA senior analyst Sue Mi Terry dives deeper into what the relationship between Russia and North Korea means for global politics. In honor of Juneteenth, Equal Justice Initiative director Bryan Stevenson talks about the ongoing fight for racial justice. Chef Bryant Terry celebrates the past and future of Black American food.

Aired: 06/18/24
Extra
Watch 1:52
Great Performances
Lise Davidsen in "La Forza del Destino"
Lise Davidsen performs the Act IV aria "La Forza del Destino."
Clip: S51 E24 | 1:52
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E172 | 57:46
Watch 9:39
PBS News Hour
The legacy of Willie Mays on and off the baseball field
The legacy of Willie Mays on and off the baseball field
Clip: S2024 E172 | 9:39
Watch 7:55
PBS News Hour
Fauci on his relationship with Trump during the pandemic
Fauci on his fraught relationship with Trump and the attacks he has faced
Clip: S2024 E172 | 7:55
Watch 6:25
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: First storm of Atlantic hurricane season forms
News Wrap: First named storm of Atlantic hurricane season brewing in Gulf of Mexico
Clip: S2024 E172 | 6:25
Watch 6:33
PBS News Hour
Report shows formerly enslaved people were ousted from land
Report reveals how formerly enslaved people were ousted from land received after Civil War
Clip: S2024 E172 | 6:33
Watch 6:00
PBS News Hour
Millions face record-breaking temperatures amid heat wave
Millions face record-breaking temperatures amid dangerous heat wave
Clip: S2024 E172 | 6:00
Watch 8:05
PBS News Hour
Putin's North Korea pact could land weapons for Ukraine war
Putin signs pact with North Korea that could increase weapons for Russia's war in Ukraine
Clip: S2024 E172 | 8:05
Watch 6:11
PBS News Hour
What primary results say about the state of the GOP in 2024
What the latest primary election results say about the state of the GOP in 2024
Clip: S2024 E172 | 6:11
Watch 16:52
Amanpour and Company
A Juneteenth Conversation: The Past and Future of Black American Food
Award-winning chef and author Bryant Terry discusses the cultural significance of Black food.
Clip: S2024 E6253 | 16:52
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 18, 2024
Robert O’Brien; Lisa Nandy; Audrey Tang
Episode: S2024 E6252 | 55:53
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
June 17, 2024
Yair Golan; James Elder; Candice Carty-Williams
Episode: S2024 E6251 | 55:34
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 14, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E6250 | 55:41
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 13, 2024
Nathalie Tocci; Thierry Arnaud; Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Daina O. Pusić; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2024 E6249 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 12, 2024
George Packer and Leah Stokes; Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia; Leah Rigueur
Episode: S2024 E6248 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 11, 2024
Daniel Kurtzer; Audrey Kurth Cronin; Noah Feldman; Sheera Frenkel
Episode: S2024 E6247 | 55:54
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 10, 2024
Matteo Renzi and Christine Ockrent; Tzipi Livni; Ernesto Londoño
Episode: S2024 E6246 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 7, 2024
Christiane Amanpour; Gen. CQ Brown; Kholood Khair; Declan Walsh; Adrian Fontes
Episode: S2024 E6245 | 55:54
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 6, 2024
General Christopher Cavoli; Jake Larson; Tom Hanks; Anilore Banon
Episode: S2024 E6244 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 5, 2024
Andrea Flores; Melissa Bell; Laura Warner; Evan Williams; Debbie Walsh
Episode: S2024 E6243 | 55:54