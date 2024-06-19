© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 20, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6254 | 55m 53s

Former Head of Intelligence for the Israeli Prison Service, Yuval Bitton on his experiences with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and losing his nephew on October 7th. Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy discuss their new documentary about Furstenberg's life. Ebony Reed and Louise Story explore the Black-white wealth gap in their book "Fifteen Cents on the Dollar."

Aired: 06/19/24
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2024
Mike Valerio; Sue Mi Terry; Bryan Stevenson; Bryant Terry
Episode: S2024 E6253 | 55:40
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 18, 2024
Robert O’Brien; Lisa Nandy; Audrey Tang
Episode: S2024 E6252 | 55:53
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
June 17, 2024
Yair Golan; James Elder; Candice Carty-Williams
Episode: S2024 E6251 | 55:34
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 14, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E6250 | 55:41
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 13, 2024
Nathalie Tocci; Thierry Arnaud; Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Daina O. Pusić; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2024 E6249 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 12, 2024
George Packer and Leah Stokes; Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia; Leah Rigueur
Episode: S2024 E6248 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 11, 2024
Daniel Kurtzer; Audrey Kurth Cronin; Noah Feldman; Sheera Frenkel
Episode: S2024 E6247 | 55:54
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 10, 2024
Matteo Renzi and Christine Ockrent; Tzipi Livni; Ernesto Londoño
Episode: S2024 E6246 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 7, 2024
Christiane Amanpour; Gen. CQ Brown; Kholood Khair; Declan Walsh; Adrian Fontes
Episode: S2024 E6245 | 55:54
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 6, 2024
General Christopher Cavoli; Jake Larson; Tom Hanks; Anilore Banon
Episode: S2024 E6244 | 55:53