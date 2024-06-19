June 20, 2024

Extra
Lise Davidsen performs the Act IV aria "La Forza del Destino."
The culprit is a lack of microbial biodiversity in the mold used to make iconic French cheeses.
Louisiana's Ten Commandments law raises new concerns over separation of church and state
How right-wing disinformation is fueling conspiracy theories about the 2024 election
Netanyahu faces doubts from Israeli military leaders over war in Gaza
How Scotch whiskey producers are aiming to go carbon neutral
New Mexico's 'Earthships' offer unique model for living off the grid
Our critics pick their favorite new books for your summer reading list
Mike Valerio; Sue Mi Terry; Bryan Stevenson; Bryant Terry
Robert O’Brien; Lisa Nandy; Audrey Tang
Yair Golan; James Elder; Candice Carty-Williams
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Nathalie Tocci; Thierry Arnaud; Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Daina O. Pusić; Nicholas Kristof
George Packer and Leah Stokes; Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia; Leah Rigueur
Daniel Kurtzer; Audrey Kurth Cronin; Noah Feldman; Sheera Frenkel
Matteo Renzi and Christine Ockrent; Tzipi Livni; Ernesto Londoño
Christiane Amanpour; Gen. CQ Brown; Kholood Khair; Declan Walsh; Adrian Fontes
General Christopher Cavoli; Jake Larson; Tom Hanks; Anilore Banon