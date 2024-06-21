Extra
Lise Davidsen performs the Act IV aria "La Forza del Destino."
Oil painter Samir Khurshid's work reflects his tumultuous Iraq childhood and refugee life.
June 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Netanyahu says Israel may shift focus to Hezbollah in Lebanon after Gaza war ends
NEWS WRAP
Cyberattack on software company disrupts business at thousands of car dealerships
Trump vows to defund schools requiring vaccines for students if he's reelected
New York primary race reflects Democratic Party divide over Israel support
'Monuments of Solidarity' exhibition highlights an activist's approach to making art
Amy Walter and Francesca Chambers on expectations for the Biden-Trump debate
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Jessica Roth; Steven Mazie; Dr. Radley M. Horton; Dr. Rev. William J. Barber II
Yuval Bitton; Diane von Furstenberg; Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy; Ebony Reed; Louise Story
Mike Valerio; Sue Mi Terry; Bryan Stevenson; Bryant Terry
Robert O’Brien; Lisa Nandy; Audrey Tang
Yair Golan; James Elder; Candice Carty-Williams
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Nathalie Tocci; Thierry Arnaud; Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Daina O. Pusić; Nicholas Kristof
George Packer and Leah Stokes; Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia; Leah Rigueur
Daniel Kurtzer; Audrey Kurth Cronin; Noah Feldman; Sheera Frenkel
Matteo Renzi and Christine Ockrent; Tzipi Livni; Ernesto Londoño