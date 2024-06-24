© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 25, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6257 | 55m 53s

Former U.S. Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues, David Satterfield, discusses the situations in Ukraine and Gaza and their impact on domestic politics in the U.S. Raja Shehadeh talks about his new book "What Does Israel Fear From Palestine?" Nate Halverson and Gabriela Cowperthwaite explore how some countries are attempting to control global resources in their documentary "The Grab."

Aired: 06/24/24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 24, 2024
Ami Ayalon; Arwa Damon; Samhita Mukhopadhyay
Episode: S2024 E6256 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 21, 2024
Jessica Roth; Steven Mazie; Dr. Radley M. Horton; Dr. Rev. William J. Barber II
Episode: S2024 E6255 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 20, 2024
Yuval Bitton; Diane von Furstenberg; Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy; Ebony Reed; Louise Story
Episode: S2024 E6254 | 55:53
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2024
Mike Valerio; Sue Mi Terry; Bryan Stevenson; Bryant Terry
Episode: S2024 E6253 | 55:40
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 18, 2024
Robert O’Brien; Lisa Nandy; Audrey Tang
Episode: S2024 E6252 | 55:53
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
June 17, 2024
Yair Golan; James Elder; Candice Carty-Williams
Episode: S2024 E6251 | 55:34
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 14, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E6250 | 55:41
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 13, 2024
Nathalie Tocci; Thierry Arnaud; Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Daina O. Pusić; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2024 E6249 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 12, 2024
George Packer and Leah Stokes; Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia; Leah Rigueur
Episode: S2024 E6248 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 11, 2024
Daniel Kurtzer; Audrey Kurth Cronin; Noah Feldman; Sheera Frenkel
Episode: S2024 E6247 | 55:54