June 26, 2023

An apparent mutiny in Russia driven by Yevgeny Prigozhin and his mercenary group Wagner ended almost as quickly as it started this weekend. Kurt Volker discusses the American view. Writer Nina Khrushcheva joins with insight into how Russians are feeling. Andriy Zagorodnyuk on whether this presents an opportunity for Ukraine. Dexter Filkins on his latest story, “Biden’s Dilemma at the Border."