© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

June 26, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6258 | 55m 52s

Russian historian and author Nina Khrushcheva discusses Evan Gershkovich's trial in Russia. Columbia professors Ari Goldman and Gregory Khalil on the fraught discourse surrounding Israel and Gaza and how they are trying to teach their students to disagree with respect. New York Times columnist David French his dismissal from an event for the Presbyterian Church in America after criticizing Trump.

Aired: 06/25/24
Extra
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Idaho Botanical Garden, Part 4
Wrap up Season 4 of RECUT with a $50,000 appraisal at Idaho Botanical Garden!
Special:
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Idaho Botanical Garden, Part 3
Visit the “City of Trees” for unbe-leaf-able Boise treasures in this half-hour RECUT.
Special:
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Idaho Botanical Garden, Part 2
In this half-hour RECUT, watch breathtaking Boise appraisals at Idaho Botanical Garden.
Special:
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Idaho Botanical Garden, Part 1
Gem State treasures sparkle in this half-hour RECUT at Idaho Botanical Garden!
Special:
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Filoli, Part 4
Watch wow-worthy Woodside finds in this half-hour RECUT and learn which is up to $44,000!
Special:
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Filoli, Part 3
In this half-hour RECUT episode, golden state treasures shine at Filoli. One is $150,000!
Special:
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Filoli, Part 1
This season's first half-hour of RECUT wows our guests with a $200,000 to $330,000 find!
Special:
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Filoli, Part 2
Watch fascinating Filoli finds in this half-hour RECUT, including one up to $100,000!
Special:
Watch 1:52
Great Performances
Lise Davidsen in "La Forza del Destino"
Lise Davidsen performs the Act IV aria "La Forza del Destino."
Clip: S51 E24 | 1:52
Watch 11:48
PBS News Hour
Christian communities face growing political divide
Christian communities face growing political divide as religious affiliation declines
Clip: S2024 E179 | 11:48
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 25, 2024
David Satterfield; Raja Shehadeh; Nate Halverson; Gabriela Cowperthwaite
Episode: S2024 E6257 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 24, 2024
Ami Ayalon; Arwa Damon; Samhita Mukhopadhyay
Episode: S2024 E6256 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 21, 2024
Jessica Roth; Steven Mazie; Dr. Radley M. Horton; Dr. Rev. William J. Barber II
Episode: S2024 E6255 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 20, 2024
Yuval Bitton; Diane von Furstenberg; Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy; Ebony Reed; Louise Story
Episode: S2024 E6254 | 55:53
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2024
Mike Valerio; Sue Mi Terry; Bryan Stevenson; Bryant Terry
Episode: S2024 E6253 | 55:40
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 18, 2024
Robert O’Brien; Lisa Nandy; Audrey Tang
Episode: S2024 E6252 | 55:53
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
June 17, 2024
Yair Golan; James Elder; Candice Carty-Williams
Episode: S2024 E6251 | 55:34
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 14, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E6250 | 55:41
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 13, 2024
Nathalie Tocci; Thierry Arnaud; Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Daina O. Pusić; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2024 E6249 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 12, 2024
George Packer and Leah Stokes; Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia; Leah Rigueur
Episode: S2024 E6248 | 55:53