Amanpour and Company

June 28, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6260 | 55m 26s

Veteran Democratic party strategist Simon Rosenberg and former special assistant to President Trump Marc Lotter on last night's debate. Correspondent Fred Pleitgenand New York Times reporter Farnaz Fassihi on the Iran elections. Francis S. Barry on his new book "Back Roads and Better Angels."

Aired: 06/27/24
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
July 5, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Evgenia Kara-Murza; Stephen Breyer
Episode: S2024 E7005 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
July 4, 2024
General Christopher Cavoli; Jake Larson; Tom Hanks; Anilore Banon
Episode: S2024 E7004 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 27, 2024
Carrie Cordero; Simon Kuper; Aloe Blacc and Carmen Perez-Jordan; Imara Jones
Episode: S2024 E6259 | 55:53
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
June 26, 2024
Nina Khrushcheva; Ari Goldman; Gregory Khalil; David French
Episode: S2024 E6258 | 55:52
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 25, 2024
David Satterfield; Raja Shehadeh; Nate Halverson; Gabriela Cowperthwaite
Episode: S2024 E6257 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 24, 2024
Ami Ayalon; Arwa Damon; Samhita Mukhopadhyay
Episode: S2024 E6256 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 21, 2024
Jessica Roth; Steven Mazie; Dr. Radley M. Horton; Dr. Rev. William J. Barber II
Episode: S2024 E6255 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 20, 2024
Yuval Bitton; Diane von Furstenberg; Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy; Ebony Reed; Louise Story
Episode: S2024 E6254 | 55:53
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2024
Mike Valerio; Sue Mi Terry; Bryan Stevenson; Bryant Terry
Episode: S2024 E6253 | 55:40
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 18, 2024
Robert O’Brien; Lisa Nandy; Audrey Tang
Episode: S2024 E6252 | 55:53