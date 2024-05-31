© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 3, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6241 | 55m 44s

Viri Ríos discusses Mexico's historic election of their first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum. Tessa Dooms sheds light on South Africa's election in which the ANC lost its majority for the first time in 30 years. Åsne Seierstad explores the Taliban's return to power in "The Afghans." George Stephanopoulos digs into the crises American presidents have faced in his book "The Situation Room."

Aired: 06/02/24
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 31, 2024
Neal Katyal; Norm Eisen; David Urban; Sarah Longwell; Tim Naftali
Episode: S2024 E6240 | 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 30, 2024
Nick Maynard; John Legend; Austan Goolsbee
Episode: S2024 E6239
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 29, 2024
Sen. Chris Van Hollen; Denise Brown, Dominique Brown and Tanya Brown; Charlamagne tha God
Episode: S2024 E6238 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 28, 2024
Jeremy Diamond; Jens Stoltenberg; Songezo Zibi; Beeban Kidron; Luis Miranda
Episode: S2024 E6237 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 27, 2024
Queen Rania al Abdullah; Steve Coll; Rex Chapman
Episode: S2024 E6236 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 24, 2024
Andrea Kendall-Taylor; Susan Glasser; Amor Towles
Episode: S2024 E6235 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 23, 2024
Simon Harris; Mustafa Barghouti; Avner Gvaryahu; Aaron Tang
Episode: S2024 E6234 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
May 22, 2024
José Manuel Albares; Gloria Allred, Lejla Dauti and April Hernandez Castillo, Aisha Beliso-De Jesu
Episode: S2024 E6233 | 55:54
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
May 21, 2024
Yuval Noah Harari; Fadi Kattan; Steven Johnson
Episode: S2024 E6232 | 55:51
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 20, 2024
Karim Khan; Geoffrey Nice; Michael Oren
Episode: S2024 E6231 | 55:53