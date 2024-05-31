June 3, 2024

Viri Ríos discusses Mexico's historic election of their first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum. Tessa Dooms sheds light on South Africa's election in which the ANC lost its majority for the first time in 30 years. Åsne Seierstad explores the Taliban's return to power in "The Afghans." George Stephanopoulos digs into the crises American presidents have faced in his book "The Situation Room."