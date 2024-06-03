© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 4, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6242 | 55m 41s

Haaretz columnist and Netanyahu biographer Anshel Pfeffer on a possible ceasefire deal amid division in Israel. Journalist Barkha Dutt on India's national election. Correspondent Gustavo Valdes on immigration and America’s southern border. Former white nationalist R. Derek Black on their new memoir "The Klansman's Son."

Aired: 06/03/24
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
June 3, 2024
Viri Ríos; Tessa Dooms; Åsne Seierstad; George Stephanopoulos
Episode: S2024 E6241 | 55:44
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 31, 2024
Neal Katyal; Norm Eisen; David Urban; Sarah Longwell; Tim Naftali
Episode: S2024 E6240 | 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 30, 2024
Nick Maynard; John Legend; Austan Goolsbee
Episode: S2024 E6239
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 29, 2024
Sen. Chris Van Hollen; Denise Brown, Dominique Brown and Tanya Brown; Charlamagne tha God
Episode: S2024 E6238 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 28, 2024
Jeremy Diamond; Jens Stoltenberg; Songezo Zibi; Beeban Kidron; Luis Miranda
Episode: S2024 E6237 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 27, 2024
Queen Rania al Abdullah; Steve Coll; Rex Chapman
Episode: S2024 E6236 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 24, 2024
Andrea Kendall-Taylor; Susan Glasser; Amor Towles
Episode: S2024 E6235 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 23, 2024
Simon Harris; Mustafa Barghouti; Avner Gvaryahu; Aaron Tang
Episode: S2024 E6234 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
May 22, 2024
José Manuel Albares; Gloria Allred, Lejla Dauti and April Hernandez Castillo, Aisha Beliso-De Jesu
Episode: S2024 E6233 | 55:54
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
May 21, 2024
Yuval Noah Harari; Fadi Kattan; Steven Johnson
Episode: S2024 E6232 | 55:51